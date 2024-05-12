Donald Trump's appearance at a Jersey Shore rally over the weekend was marked by a barrage of personal attacks and coarse language aimed at the prosecutor overseeing his ongoing New York criminal trial. In a display that mirrored his combative style during his presidency, Trump and his supporters engaged in a series of vulgar expressions and insults, highlighting the intensity of his response to the legal challenges he faces.

Before a massive crowd gathered on the chilly Atlantic coastline, former President Trump took aim at District Attorney Alvin Bragg's appearance and dismissed the array of state and federal charges against him as political persecution. In a brazen display of defiance, Trump sought to rally his supporters amid his legal battles.

The presumptive Republican nominee didn't hold back, referring to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as "fat Alvin" and labeling New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, who presides over his trial, as "highly conflicted." Trump also revived accusations that both are "doing the bidding" of President Biden, despite no evidence of coordination with the Biden administration.

"They're doing the bidding for crooked Joe Biden. This is all being done by crooked Joe Biden," he was quoted as saying by The CNN.

At the rally, Trump didn't hold back in criticizing his November rival, while also reaffirming his unwavering support for Israel during its conflict in Gaza. He acknowledged that his stance might be politically disadvantageous but emphasized his steadfast commitment nonetheless.

"Crooked Joe's action is one of the worst betrayals of an American ally in the history of our country. I support Israel's right to win its war on terror. Is that ok? I don't know. I don't know if that's good or bad politically, I don't care. You gotta do what's right," Trump said.

During his speech, Trump hinted at potential policies if he were to return to office, mentioning a tax cut and the possibility of imposing fresh tariffs. According to Reuters, he recounted a conversation with an automotive executive, where he purportedly pledged a 200% tariff on certain imported cars, though it remained unclear which countries would be affected or if this was a formal policy proposal.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is reportedly considering significant tariff increases on Chinese electric vehicles in the near future, signaling ongoing trade tensions between the two nations.

"I said, 'I will put a 200% tax on every car that comes in," said Trump.

Trump made additional promises during his speech, including a vow to halt offshore wind projects in New Jersey and a pledge to implement a new tax cut, although he didn't provide specific details about either proposal.

The rally in Wildwood, situated in South New Jersey, signifies Trump's third campaign rally since the commencement of his trial four weeks ago. Trump had lost the Garden State by about 16 points to President Joe Biden in 2020.

Trump was also joined by VP contender Doug Burgum for the New Jersey rally. The New Jersey rally serves as a midpoint between two significant weeks of witness testimony in Trump's Manhattan trial over hush money allegations. Facing charges of falsifying business records to conceal payments to Stormy Daniels, Trump maintains his plea of not guilty.