Donald Trump touted his relationship with farmers, said migrant workers are taking jobs from Blacks and Hispanics and claimed the Biden administration is allowing "murders" into the country as he deflected a question about his plan to deport undocumented immigrants during a town hall on Univision.

Mexican-born Jorge Velázquez, who said he has spent years picking strawberries and cutting broccoli, asked the former president about his plan to deport millions of immigrants if elected on the Spanish-language network Wednesday.

📌 A Latino farmer asks Donald Trump who will do the hard jobs if he deports undocumented immigrants.



This is what Trump said at the Univision town hall #LosLatinosPreguntan.



Watch today at 10 PM ET/9C/7PAC on @univision, @ViX, and our digital platforms. pic.twitter.com/WCoP1qFZC5 — Univision Noticias (@UniNoticias) October 16, 2024

"If you deport these people, who would do that job, and what price would we pay for food?" Velázquez, 64, asked the Republican presidential nominee at the event in Florida.

Trump pivoted to addressing the immigration issue at large and criticized the Biden administration's handling of border crossings.

He said during his time in the White House, immigrants came into the country, but they were entering legally and that farmers thrived during his administration.

"I'm the best thing that ever happened to farmers," he said.

"Farmers are doing very badly right now - very, very badly under this administration. Under my administration, farmers did very well."

The former president then criticized the Biden administration, which he said had allowed "hundreds of thousands of people that are murderers, drug dealers, terrorists" into the country.

"And the people who are most against it are the Hispanic people. They are totally against what happened," he said.

"A lot of the jobs that you have and other people have are being taken by these people that are people coming in" to the detriment of Hispanics and Blacks.

"Tremendous numbers coming in out of mental institutions. They're emptying out mental institutions. They're emptying out insane asylums, that's a step above a mental institution, ... They're emptying out jails," he said.