Donald Trump joined his Republican faithful to drag Vice President Kamala Harris for an interview she gave to a Philadelphia television station on Friday, with the former president saying "she can't talk."

Harris sat down with WPVI-TV for her first solo interview since she became the Democratic nominee for an 11-minute Q&A in which the reporter, Brian Taff, posed five questions.

Trump panned Harris' performance during a campaign rally in Nevada.

"She can't talk," he said.

"A big word salad. She just interviewed today with the Philadelphia TV station, a big word salad," he told his supporters."She just kept talking, talking, talking. She had no idea what the hell she was saying. She reminded me of sleepy Joe Biden," he said.

Republicans focused on Harris' answer to how she would lower prices, an issue she has addressed at her campaign events."What are one or two specific things you have in mind for that?" Taff asked.

"Well, I'll start with this. I grew up a middle-class kid. My mother raised my sister and me. She worked very hard," she began.

"She was able to finally save up enough money to buy our first house when I was a teenager. I grew up in a community of hard-working people, you know, construction workers and nurses and teachers," Harris continued.

She went on to talk about how she grew up in a neighborhood with "folks who were very proud of their lawn" and was raised to believe that "all people deserve dignity."

Harris then talked about creating an "opportunity economy."

"So when I talk about building an opportunity economy, it is very much with the mind of investing in the ambitions and aspirations and the incredible work ethic of the American people and creating opportunity for people, for example, to start a small business," she said.

Later in her answer, she talked about her plan to provide start-up businesses with a $50,000 tax deduction, $25,000 assistance for first-time home buyers and building 3 million new homes by the end of her first term.

Joe Concha, a contributor to Fox News, said on X that he now understands why Harris was reluctant to do an interview.

"If wondering why it took nearly two months for Kamala Harris to do a solo interview, you're looking at Exhibit A. This is a profoundly horrible answer to a question she absolutely knew was coming," he said.

"If I'm Trump, I do another debate in a Town Hall format on Fox," Concha said.

Jenna Ellis, a lawyer on Trump's 2020 campaign's legal team, said Harris' answer is "disqualifying."

"You have to watch the entire interview Kamala Harris did with a local Pennsylvania reporter. He asked specific questions about policy and she has no idea and is literally worse than the worst you could think she could be," Ellis posted on X. "This is beyond disqualifying."

David Hookstead, a reporter for OutKick, said: "Ah, yes, I often find myself thinking who has a nice lawn when discussing plans to deal with inflation."

"We're doomed if Kamala wins," he said.