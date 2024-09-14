Donald Trump said he "doesn't control" Laura Loomer and described her as a "free spirit" when asked why the far-right agitator who called the 9/11 attacks an "inside job" has been accompanying him on his private plane this week.

"Laura's a supporter, I don't control Laura," the former president said at a press conference Friday in California.

"Laura's a supporter, I don't know. She is a strong person, she's got strong opinions, and I don't know what she said, but that's not up to me," he said. "She's a free spirit."

Loomer, who labels herself as a "proud Islamophobe," joined the 78-year-old Trump before his Tuesday debate with Vice President Kamala Harris and the next day when the Republican presidential nominee attended 9/11 ceremonies in New York City and Pennsylvania.

Reporters peppered Trump with questions about why he has been seen with Loomer, 31, even as top Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, have urged him to break with her because of her affinity to conspiracy theories and toxic rhetoric.

In a racist posting on X this week, Loomer said that if Harris, whose mother was Indian, wins in November, "the White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center and the American people will only be able to convey their feedback through a customer satisfaction survey at the end of the call that nobody will understand."

Later on Truth Social, Trump said Loomer was not on his campaign staff.

"She's a private citizen and longtime supporter. I disagree with the statements she made but, like the many millions of people who support me, she is tired of watching the Radical Left Marxists and Fascists violently attack and smear me," Trump said.

Graham, a South Carolina Republican and ally of Trump, said Loomer has called "for Kellyanne Conway's daughter to hang herself. I don't know how this all happened, but, no, I don't think it's helpful. I don't think it's helpful at all."

"I think what [Loomer] said about Kamala Harris and the White House is abhorrent, but it's deeper than that," Graham told HuffPost.

Loomer lashed out at Graham on X by doubting his loyalty to Trump and attacking his sexual orientation.

"PS: When is Lindsay coming out of the closet? We all know you're Gay, Lindsey.... And that's ok. It's ok. It's 2024. There's nothing wrong with Gay people," she continued.