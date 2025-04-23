Spokesperson for the Department of State, Tammy Bruce, brushed off inquiries about Secretary of State Marco Rubio's abrupt cancellation of plans to attend London peace talks regarding Russia's war in Ukraine.

Pressed by CNN on why Rubio had pulled out despite the administration's emphasis on diplomacy, Bruce declined to offer specifics. "You know, I really will not speak to issues that have landed regarding negotiations or diplomatic discussions," Bruce said. "But he has a tweet out."

In a tweet, Rubio referenced a conversation with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and said he looked forward to rescheduling his trip to London, but did not elaborate on the "logistical issues" behind the cancellation.

Today I had a productive conversation with UK Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy. I extended my gratitude for hosting the U.S. delegation, led by Special Presidential Envoy @SPE_Kellogg. Our team is looking forward to substantive and good technical meetings with Ukrainian and UK... — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) April 22, 2025

The cancellation comes as tensions rise between Washington and Kyiv over a controversial US-backed proposal that would freeze battle lines and potentially recognize Russian control over parts of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea.

While lower-level talks proceeded in London, the anticipated foreign ministers' meeting was scrapped after the US, France, and Germany all pulled out. Rubio had been set to travel Tuesday night but canceled midday. White House envoy Steve Witkoff, a key player in the proposed deal, also withdrew and is expected to head to Moscow instead, the Washington Post reported.

Vice President JD Vance, speaking in India, warned that the US may "walk away from this process" if a deal isn't struck soon.

Despite the pullout, Bruce insisted, "things are certainly moving on and being discussed," noting that US officials, including General Keith Kellogg, remain engaged in London. But the sudden absence of top diplomats cast doubt over the momentum for any breakthrough.

Originally published on Latin Times