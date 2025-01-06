President-elect Donald Trump is urging congressional Republicans to pass his agenda in a single, massive spending bill that covers energy production, tax cuts, and border security.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump published a post where he called for quick, unified action to enact his bill, that he refers to as "historic victories for the American people."

The proposal, which could cost trillions, would be funded by levying 25% tariffs on imports like cars, electronic devices, appliances, furniture, toys, food, and beers sold from Mexico, China, and Canada.

Republicans are debating whether to pass the measures separately or add them into one package. While the latter could speed up the process and appease Trump, it risks alienating some lawmakers in states with high taxes, reported Reuters.

With narrow majorities in both chambers, Republicans must ensure unity to pass the legislation and navigate complex budget rules.

According to a study led by researchers and professors, companies that donated $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund are more likely to receive approval of a tariff exemption. So far, the donation list includes contributions from Amazon, Meta, and OpenAI.

Trump's tariff threats have spurred record exports to the country with the equivalent of an estimated 2.17 million 20-foot cargo containers arriving in December.