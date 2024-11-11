Trump Puts Project 2025 Contributor In Charge of Deportations: 'Nobody Better at Policing and Controlling Our Borders'
Tom Homan argued that families "can be deported together" when asked how deportation policies would avoid separating families
President-elect Donald Trump's pick to become his next administration's "border czar" was a contributor to the Heritage Foundation's controversial Project 2025 political initiative that Trump tried to distance himself from during his campaign.
Former cop Tom Homan, who served as director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement during Trump's last presidency, will be joining the Trump administration and is tasked with managing U.S. borders as well as conducting deportations of undocumented immigrants. His position was announced by the President-elect on Sunday.
"I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation's Borders ("The Border Czar"), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security," Trump stated in a Truth Social post.
"I've known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders," he continued
He also wrote that Homan, who contributed to formulating Project 2025, a conservative political initiative that the President-elect tried to separate himself from over the course of his campaign, "will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin."
Homan, who actively perpetuated Trump's strict border policies during his first administration, stated that plans to enact mass deportations were largely materializing. However, costs and other logistical factors regarding the deportations are still unconfirmed, he said on CBS' 60 Minutes.
He also argued that families "can be deported together" when asked how deportation policies would avoid separating families.
In speaking about plans to enact mass deportations, Homan took the opportunity to clarify that some of the rumors he had heard surrounding the Trump administration's methods were untrue.
"It's not going to be a mass sweep of neighborhoods. It's not going to be building concentration camps. I've read it all. It's ridiculous," Homan said.
Originally published by Latin Times.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
'I Live In Hope': A Channel Drama Survivor's Search For Missing Dad
-
Syrians, Iraqis Archive IS Jail Crimes In Virtual Museum
-
Two Months On, Post-Olympic Blues Grip Paris
-
US Farmers Gird For Trade Wars On Trump Tariff Pledges
-
CNN's Ana Navarro Mocks Elon Musk As Trump's New 'First Lady'
-
Women Call For Sex Strike In Wake Of Donald Trump's Election Victory
-
A 'Jungle': Rome's Teeming Jail Lays Bare Italy's Prison Ills
-
Fur Flies As Russia Takes On Young Fans Of 'Quadrobics'
-
New Giant Particle Collider 'Right Option For Science': Next CERN Chief
-
Banks, Beaches And Boom Times: Four Facts About Mauritius