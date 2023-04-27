KEY POINTS The advice columnist said that she bumped into Trump at Bergdorf Goodman

She alleged Trump abused her in a dressing room in the department store's lingerie section

Carroll, a registered Democrat, said she is not settling a political score but a personal score

Author and advice columnist E. Jean Carroll on Wednesday detailed in testimony before a New York court how former President Donald Trump allegedly raped her in a New York department store, leaving her unable to have a serious romantic relationship due to trauma, and then "shattered" her reputation by denying it ever happened.

"I'm here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn't happen. He lied and shattered my reputation. I'm here to try and get my life back," she told a jury, according to a report from CBS News.

Carroll's testimony is part of an ongoing civil lawsuit against Trump seeking damages for battery after he sexually assaulted her in Bergdorf Goodman's changing room in 1996 and for defamation after Trump accused her of lying and perpetrating a hoax after she wrote about her experiences in a book.

Before Carroll's testimony in court, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan warned Trump's lawyers that he was risking a contempt of court citation for calling the civil case on his social media site a "made-up scam" and "a fraudulent and false story."

The former "Saturday Night Live" writer said that in late 1995 or early 1996, she bumped into Trump as she was exiting the department store. He instantly recognized her as the "advice lady."

Trump then asked her advice on buying a gift, and Carroll said she recommended handbags and a hat. However, she said that Trump suggested looking at lingerie and picking one up. He even asked her to try it on.

Carroll said that Trump then suggested they go to a dressing room, and after that, they got into one cubicle, and he closed the door.

"He immediately shut the door and shoved me against the wall," Carroll said, saying that her head also hit the wall.

Trump then pulled down her underwear and inserted her genitals with his hand and genitals. Carroll said she used her knee "to move his body" away and immediately left Bergdorf Goodman.

After the incident, she said she called two of her friends and one of them advised her to go to the police, while the other one said not to. Carroll ended up not reporting it to the police.

Carroll pointed to this incident as her reason for not having romantic relationships or sex with anyone.

When asked why, she said, "The short answer is because Donald Trump raped me."

Although Carroll acknowledged on the stand that she flirted with Trump and accompanied him to a dressing room, she said that the events quickly turned ugly when Trump began forcing himself sans her consent.

She also said that after the incident, going out in public became difficult for her as Trump would have tried to demonize her, which she discussed at length in her 2019 memoir "What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal."

"When I wrote about it, he said it didn't happen. He lied and shattered my reputation, and I'm here to try and get my life back," Carroll said.

On numerous occasions, Trump said that never at any point did Carroll state her objections to him.

"She didn't scream?" Trump asked. "There are no witnesses? Nobody saw this? She never made a police complaint?"

Aside from Carroll, a former Bergdorf Goodman human resources manager named Cheryl Beall also took the stand, describing that the 6th-floor lingerie section was almost always empty and the changing rooms were often unattended, with the doors open.