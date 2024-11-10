President-elect Donald Trump has ruled out two of his former Cabinet members—former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley—from joining his upcoming administration.

"I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

In response, Haley posted on X, formerly Twitter: "I was proud to work with President Trump defending America at the United Nations. I wish him, and all who serve, great success in moving us forward to a stronger, safer America over the next four years."

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, was not expected to be a serious contender for a role in Trump's next Cabinet after their contentious primary race. Haley achieved a historic milestone by defeating Trump in the Washington, D.C. primary, making her the first woman to win a Republican primary in U.S. history, as well as in Vermont.

Even after withdrawing from the race, Haley continued to garner substantial support in the GOP primary, fueling speculation that moderate Republicans and "Never Trumpers" could play a significant role in shaping the outcome of the November 5 general election.

Pompeo, however, had been considered a leading candidate for the position of secretary of defense in the next Republican administration. Pompeo exited the race early, while Haley remained Trump's final challenger until February this year. Both later endorsed his campaign, with Haley announcing her support at the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin in July.

Donald Trump was elected as the 47th president of the United States, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris, 60, in the November 5 election. He previously served as the 45th president from January 20, 2017, until January 20, 2021.