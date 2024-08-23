Trump Appears to Admit His Lost Election Wasn't Rigged; He Just Came Up a 'Bit Short' on Votes
The former president also stumbles as he calls San Francisco 'best city' in U.S. 15 years ago — when Kamala Harris was its district attorney
Former President Donald Trump appeared to admit the 2020 election he lost wasn't "rigged" after all as he has long claimed, but that he came up "just a little bit short" of votes.
He made his comments during a press conference Thursday in Cochise County, Arizona, after a visit to the border where he claimed other countries were "emptying their prisons," and flying in "hundreds of thousands" of murderers" along with people from "insane asylums" into the U.S., a claim for which he has yet to provide any evidence.
He boasted about the low numbers of immigrants entering the nation his "last week" in office, noting he lost the White House because of a "horrible, horrible election."
Trump noted: "I got many millions more votes than I got the first time, but didn't quite make it, just a little bit short."
The comment was a dramatic contrast to his repeated, baseless claim that the vote was somehow rigged against him, even though many other Republicans won their races on the same ballots.
Trump also appeared to inadvertently praise his opponent Kamala Harris when he said San Francisco was the "best city in the country" 15 years ago. That's when Gavin Newsom was mayor and Harris was his district attorney.
Since then, Harris has somehow "absolutely ... destroyed" the city and all of California, Trump also insisted after forgetting who was running the city when it was the "best."
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
War Cook: Ukrainian Soldier-influencer With Fans On Both Sides
-
MSNBC Accidentally Airs 'JD Vance F--ks Couches' Message During DNC Coverage
-
'Let Us Choose Joy!' Oprah Winfrey Urges US Voters
-
Skiing In A Madrid Shopping Centre When It's 34C Outside
-
Venezuela At A Crossroads: Democracy Or Dictatorship
-
RFK Jr. To Drop Out Of Race, Endorse Trump: Reports
-
Newsmax Host Gets Dragged For Claiming Michelle Obama Has 'Never Had A Job'
-
Fragile But Unbroken, Afghan Glassblowers Refuse To Quit
-
Israeli Hostage Thought 'Every Night Is My Last'
-
Blinded In Bangladesh Protests, Students Hope For Better Future