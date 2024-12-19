President-elect Donald Trump has endorsed the House deal to suspend the debt ceiling, averting a government shutdown.

Tom Cole, the House Appropriations Committee Chair, said Republicans had reached a short-term government funding deal designed to prevent a shutdown.

Republicans successfully salvaged the remnants of a spending package that was initially rejected by Trump, referring to the now agreed upon deal as the American Relief Act, reported The Hill.

"SUCCESS in Washington!" Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. "The newly agreed to American Relief Act of 2024 will keep the Government open, fund our Great Farmers and others, and provide relief for those severely impacted by the devastating hurricanes. The date of the very unnecessary Debt Ceiling will be pushed out two years, to January 30, 2027. All Republicans, and even the Democrats, should do what is best for our Country, and vote "YES" for this Bill, TONIGHT!"

The deal, which is made up of many pieces, suspends the debt ceiling for two years. It needs to be backed by Democrats to go into effect.

The first component of it is a three-month extension of government spending levels, known as a continuing resolution, (CR), reported CNBC. There is also a $110 billion extension of disaster funds and farm aid, which was pushed by Democrats.

The threat of a government shutdown left millions of workers worried about having to go without a paycheck during the holidays.

The internet jumped in the conversation on X, leaving the topic, 'shut it down,' trending on the platform.