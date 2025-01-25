Tensions have flared between Elon Musk and the Trump administration after Musk publicly criticized Donald Trump's $500 billion Stargate AI initiative, sparking frustration among White House officials.

The Stargate project, unveiled by Trump on January 23, 2025, is a large-scale AI infrastructure initiative aimed at building data centers, generating energy resources and creating over 100,000 jobs.

Backed by private investments from companies like OpenAI, SoftBank, Microsoft and Oracle, the project marks a significant public-private partnership in the AI sector, the New York Post reported.

However, Elon Musk, a former OpenAI co-founder turned rival, has a history of conflict with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, adding personal stakes to the unfolding drama.

Musk's criticism of the Stargate project, posted on his social platform X shortly after its announcement, questioned the financial feasibility of the plan, claiming SoftBank had insufficient funds to deliver its share of the investment.

Altman swiftly rebuked Musk, defending the project's progress and national significance. White House aides were reportedly "furious" with Musk's comments, viewing them as a betrayal of his privileged access and a threat to the administration's AI agenda.

"The problem is the president doesn't have any leverage over him and Elon gives zero f–ks," a Trump ally told Politico.

Trump attempted to downplay the controversy, attributing Musk's skepticism to his personal animosity toward Altman rather than a genuine critique of the project.

The feud underscores growing tensions between Musk and the Trump administration, with speculation that Musk's unpredictable actions could jeopardize his influential position in the White House.

Meanwhile, Musk's legal battle with OpenAI over its alleged shift from nonprofit to corporate interests is set for a February hearing.

Originally published by Latin Times