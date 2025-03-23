In a presidential memo released late on Friday, Donald Trump took action to revoke security clearances for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and a number of other high-profile Democrats and political opponents. This move marks another significant step in the growing political tensions as Trump continues to target those he perceives as his adversaries.

The revocations of security clearances also apply to former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, former Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, who was responsible for prosecuting Trump on fraud charges. In addition to these high-profile figures, the security clearances of Biden's entire family are also being revoked. This broad sweep underscores the ongoing political tensions and the escalating rift between Trump and his perceived adversaries.

As a result of the revocations, these individuals will lose their access to classified information, a privilege that is typically granted to former presidents and select officials once they have exited public service. This move marks a significant departure from established norms, where such access is usually retained for individuals in these positions as a courtesy and for national security purposes.

"I have determined that it is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information," Trump wrote. He also stated that he would "direct all executive department and agency heads to revoke unescorted access to secure United States government facilities from these individuals," further limiting their ability to engage with sensitive government operations.

The security-clearance revocations issued on Friday seem to align with a selectively chosen list of President Trump's political adversaries, including New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Both James and Bragg were key figures in prosecuting Trump during the Biden administration, making their inclusion in the revocation list appear to be a direct response to their legal actions against him. This move further underscores the ongoing political tensions and personal conflicts between Trump and those he views as his enemies.

Others included in the list are Fiona Hill, a foreign policy expert who testified against Trump during his first impeachment, detailing her boss's alleged plan to withhold military aid to Ukraine as a means of pressuring its president to investigate the Bidens. Also on the list are Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, who testified at the impeachment hearings, and Norman Eisen, a lawyer who played a key role in overseeing the impeachment process. These figures, who were central to the impeachment proceedings, appear to have been targeted as part of Trump's broader effort to revoke security clearances from his political opponents.

Recently, Trump declared that he was removing Secret Service protection for Joe Biden's children, Hunter and Ashley, "effective immediately." This decision came after reports surfaced that 18 agents were assigned to protect Hunter Biden during his trip to South Africa, with an additional 13 agents providing security for Ashley. The move marks another point of escalation in the already strained political relationship between Trump and Biden, as Trump's actions appear to be a direct response to what he perceives as excessive security for the Biden family members. The decision has sparked further controversy and debate over the use of taxpayer-funded resources for the protection of political families.

Trump's decision to revoke Biden's access to intelligence briefings is viewed as a direct response to the actions taken by Biden in 2021, when he denied Trump access to classified documents. At the time, Biden justified his decision by stating that Trump's "erratic behavior" made him untrustworthy and unfit to handle sensitive information. This latest move by Trump is seen as a retaliatory strike against his Democratic opponent, escalating the ongoing political tensions between the two.

Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, took a significant step, earlier this month, by revoking security clearances and blocking a number of individuals named in Trump's memo. Among those affected were "the 51 signers of the Hunter Biden disinformation letter," which included former intelligence agency officials. This letter, released ahead of the 2020 election, suggested that the infamous Hunter Biden laptop—discovered in the weeks leading up to the election—was probably part of a Russian disinformation effort. Gabbard's actions have added another layer of complexity to the ongoing political battle over the handling of sensitive information and the accusations surrounding the laptop.

The move follows a report from NBC News that former President Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, had volunteered to help raise funds and work on rebuilding the Democratic Party. This effort comes after the disappointing defeat of Biden's chosen successor, Kamala Harris, in the November election. The Bidens' decision to step in underscores their continued dedication to the party, even in the face of significant challenges.