Donald Trump said on a podcast Friday that he "thinks" he going to sue CBS News over a "60 Minutes" interview with Kamala Harris because he didn't like the way it was edited.

"I think I'm going to sue them, actually," he told former Fox News commentator, Trump supporter and podcast host Dan Bongino in a wildly extreme perspective on the media. "I think so ... you know what, they can't defend it and if they do and even if they win it's going to be very embarrassing."

He warned: "It's so bad they should lose their license and take '60 Minutes' off the air."

It's unclear on what grounds Trump would sue the network.

Federal Communications Commission Chair Jessica Rosenworcel last week denounced Trump's threats to shut down "60 Minutes." She emphasized that the federal agency "does not and will not revoke licenses for broadcast stations simply because a political candidate disagrees with or dislikes content or coverage."

She called Trump's threats "serious" that "should not be ignored."

The threat to shut down "60 Minutes" was one of several Trump has made recently about punishing media outlets airing information or featuring people he doesn't like.

He has also chillingly suggested that the U.S. military should be unleashed against Americans opposed to his policies, including elected representatives like Democratic Reps. Adam Schiif and Nancy Pelosi

Trump and some of his supporters have complained that Harris's "60 Minutes" interview was edited — as is the case with most interviews. They claim it was done to present the vice president in a more favorable light.

The network has published a transcript of the full interview. Critics have complained that an answer Harris gave to a question about the war in Gaza that was not included in the broadcast. Trump is now demanding the full tapes be aired.

Harris has said that neither she not her campaign staff have any control over the network's production decisions, nor should they.

Before Harris's appearance on the news program, Trump had also agreed to appear on "60 Minutes." But he pulled out at the last minute, with his campaign complaining that he would be fact-checked, CBS noted in a lengthy statement, which explained it fact checks everything it airs and everyone interviewed.

Trump's old ally, Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, was smacked down Thursday over his administration's strong-armed tactics against the media by a federal judge.

U.S. district Judge Mark Walker ordered the state health department to stop blocking TV stations from airing ads supporting a ballot measure aimed at restoring women's right to abortions.

"To keep it simple for the State of Florida," Walker wrote in his ruling: "It's the First Amendment, Stupid."

Trump to Bartiromo on what worries him about election day: "I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within ... sick people, radical left lunatics. And it should be easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military." pic.twitter.com/twRsilNJnz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2024