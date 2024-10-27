Donald Trump added a new name to his enemies list in Michigan Saturday night: superstar Beyoncé — for supporting Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign.

"Buh," he said flatly of the blockbuster Black singer who has won 32 Grammy Awards.

He baselessly claimed to the crowd in Traverse City that the Harris campaign "bused in people" to her Houston rally with Beyoncé the previous night, but "you know, they got Beyoncé — and you know Beyoncé — Beyoncé, buh. They got Beyoncé."

He characterized the singer as so spacey she could barely remember the name of the person she was endorsing, the kind of description he often reserves for women.

He capitalized on the crowd's disappointment that Beyoncé didn't perform after speaking out for Harris at the Texas rally. "They thought she was going to perform," said Trump, adding: "Now I would have no interest in that."

Harris' team later shared a clip of Trump's remarks, describing his rude reaction as "unhinged."

An unhinged Trump attacks Beyoncé for endorsing Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/UHjUu9I4N2 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 26, 2024

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter brought down the house for Harris Friday in the singer's hometown.

"It's time to sing a new song," Beyoncé told the crowd as she hailed Harris. "The old notes of downfall, discord, despair no longer resonate ... Our voices sing a chorus of unity, dignity, opportunity."

She added: "We are at the precipice of an incredible shift, the brink of history."

Beyoncé: We are all part of something much bigger. We must vote. We need you. It’s time to sing a new song. The old notes of downfall, discord, despair no longer resonate. Our generations of loved ones before us are whispering an anthem pic.twitter.com/VdE2oqiI6R — Acyn (@Acyn) October 26, 2024

Trump insisted in Michigan that he "we don't send buses" to bring people to his rallies — "everybody comes."

In fact earlier this month the Trump campaign did send buses to collect people to attend a rally in Coachchella — then stranded them for hours outside in the dark when several buses failed to return to take them back to their cars. Several had to walk miles to return.

No matter how accomplished, Harris backers get no respect from Trump. After Taylor Swift announced she was voting for Harris, Trump snapped back: "I hate Taylor Swift!"