Actor Bradley Whitford, from the popular series The West Wing, let loose a fury of words about Donald Trump while campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz.

In his hometown of Madison, Wisconsin, Whitford informed the crowd that he couldn't pitch a character with the same background as Trump to any writer's room in Hollywood.

"What in God's name is happening right now," Whitford asked a crowd, as he prepared them for Walz and President Barack Obama.

"It turns out that the fakest thing about West Wing was not the veneers on my teeth," he began. "It was the fact that we have rational Republicans."

"What in god's name is happening right now? ... he's a 34 count convicted felon and adjudicated rapist ... he brags about sexual assault. He mocks the disabled " - @BradleyWhitford in Madison warms up for Walz and Obama by making the case against Trump - & he DOES NOT mince words pic.twitter.com/tJRIlK5jCd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 22, 2024

He didn't mince his words as he graphically outlined why a character like Trump couldn't exist on television despite existing in a presidential candidacy.

"Could you imagine if I walked into the writers room and pitched a character like Donald Trump," asked the actor who also starred in The Handmaid's Tale.

"Ok guys how about this," he started. "Guy we are running against is a 34 count convicted felon and adjudicated rapist who found some way to declare bankruptcy six times. After his daddy gave him almost half a billion dollars he couldn't even run a casino. He brags about sexual assault. He mocks the disabled. He's a draft dodger who wraps himself in the flag. And descreates the service of our veterans who gave their lives for our country calling them suckers and losers."

He continued, "A serial philanderer who claims to represent Christian values while spewing hatred and division. And spends a life violating all ten commandments like he's playing some sort of twisted bingo game with the devil. A malignant narcissist with the pathological need to tell people how good looking he is."

"What a vision of manliness he is as he stands before his cultish supporters slathered in more make up and more hairspray than a drag queen, dancing incoherently to YMCA. And finding a way to weave his love for dictators into a bizarre admiration for Arnold Palmer's junk," he said.

While Whitford quipped it as "bad writing," he makes it clear that he would "have been laughed out of the room" if he pitched such a resume to a room full of writers.

"But this ain't no stinking television show. The stakes have never been higher," he told the approving crowd.