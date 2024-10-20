Former President Donald Trump made french fries and gave away drive-thru orders at a Pennsylvania McDonald's restaurant Sunday — while repeating his unsubstantiated allegation that Vice President Kamala Harris never worked for the fast-food giant.

"It was a big part of her resume that she worked at McDonald's — how tough a job it was," Trump said, according to NBC News. "She...made the french fries, and she talked about the heat: 'It was so tough.' She's never worked at McDonald's."

Harris' campaign — which has said she worked at a McDonald's in Alameda, California, during a summer break from college in 1983 — pushed back, saying, "When Trump feels desperate, all he knows how to do is lie."

"He can't understand what it's like to have a summer job because he was handed millions on a silver platter, only to blow it," campaign spokesperson Ian Sams added.

During Trump's time behind the counter at the McDonald's in the Philadelphia suburb of Feasterville, he oversalted and failed to fully drain one of the two batches of french fries he made, according to NBC.

The self-described germaphobe also marveled at the scoop used to gather and shake the fries into their containers.

"Never touched by a human hand," he said. "Nice and clean."

At the drive-thru window, Trump passed orders to several motorists and said he was paying for their food.

The restaurant was closed during Trump's visit and some of the customers he served said, "Make America great again!" as they pulled up, NBC said, adding that it wasn't clear how they were selected.

Harris, who turned 60 on Sunday, visited a Black church in the Atlanta suburb of Stonecrest, Georgia, where congregants sang the Stevie Wonder song "Happy Birthday" to her, the New York Times said.

During her speech at the New Birth Missionary Church, Harris said, "Our country is at a crossroads, and where we go from here is up to us as Americans and as people of faith."

"We face this question: What kind of country do we want to live in?" she said. "A country of chaos, fear and hate, or a country of freedom, compassion and justice?"

Harris also reportedly said that while growing up, she often attended Sunday school, sang in her church's choir and learned about a "loving God who asks us to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, and to defend the rights of the poor and the needy."

Harris, whose mother was a breast cancer survivor who died of colon cancer, spoke during the church's "Pink Sunday" service in recognition of National Breast Cancer Month.