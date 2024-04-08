Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to unveil his highly anticipated abortion policy on Monday, hinting at a compromise stance that could spark controversy from both ends of the spectrum.

Making the announcement on his Truth Social platform, the Republican presidential candidate indicated that his policy would incorporate exceptions for cases of rape, incest, and when the mother's life is at risk.

Although Trump didn't delve into specifics, it appears probable that he will advocate for a federal ban on abortion that is less stringent than the six-week prohibition enacted in states like Florida and Georgia, according to Reuters.

It follows a recent 15-week ban ruling by a Florida court, raising questions about Trump's stance on the state's impending six-week abortion ban.

The ruling also paves the way for a six-week ban, set to be activated and enforced starting May 1. In September of last year, Trump denounced the six-week ban as a "terrible mistake," sparking anger among some evangelicals and activists advocating for stringent abortion restrictions.

Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday: "Republicans, and all others, must follow their hearts and minds, but remember that, like Ronald Reagan before me, I, and most other Republicans, believe in EXCEPTIONS for Rape, Incest, and Life of the Mother.

"Great love and compassion must be shown when even thinking about the subject of LIFE, but at the same time we must use common sense in realizing that we have an obligation to the salvation of our Nation, which is currently in serious DECLINE, TO WIN ELECTIONS, without which we will have nothing other than failure, death, and destruction. We will not let that happen."

Since the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 decision eliminated constitutional protection for abortion, its regulation has been delegated to individual states. With Trump's nomination as the Republican candidate, he has faced mounting pressure from anti-abortion factions and others to clarify his position.

Trump has consistently evaded questions over the past year regarding his potential endorsement of a nationwide abortion ban if reelected. Instead, he has hinted at seeking a resolution to unite the nation on the controversial issue.

Abortion has emerged as a significant driver for Democratic voters since a Supreme Court decision overturned federal abortion access rights. President Joe Biden and his campaign have leveraged this as an issue leading up to the November general election showdown with former President Trump.