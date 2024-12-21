TSA officers at Los Angeles International Airport were shocked to discover 88 prohibited items in a woman's carry-on bag, citing that it was "extremely concerning."

During routine X-ray screening at LAX's Terminal 4, TSA officers flagged the woman's carry-on for suspicious items, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Further inspection revealed a trove of banned objects, highlighting a serious breach of airport security regulations during the busy holiday travel season.

"The sheer number of prohibited items discovered in a single carry-on bag is extremely concerning," Jason Pantages, LAX TSA Federal Security Director, said. "Let this incident serve as a reminder to all travelers to double-check the contents of your bag prior to coming to the airport."

The passenger, en route to Philadelphia, was stopped after TSA officers uncovered 82 fireworks, three knives, two replica guns, and pepper spray in her bag.

The TSA contacted local authorities, who confiscated the items and interviewed the passenger.

It remains unclear whether the woman faces charges.

Originally published by Latin Times