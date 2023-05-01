KEY POINTS Ariana Madix, Lala Kent and Lisa Vanderpump wowed at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner red carpet

Madix looked gorgeous in her white strapless gown with a matching sheer cape with a polka-dot pattern

Madix laughed when comedian Roy Wood Jr. seemingly referenced Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal

Lala Kent and Ariana Madix joined Lisa Vanderpump at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner Saturday.

The "Vanderpump Rules" stars looked stunning when they graced the red carpet at the DC Hilton Hotel following Madix's highly publicized split from Tom Sandoval. Madix looked incredible in her white, strapless gown with a matching sheer cape with a polka-dot pattern.

Kent also turned heads in her strapless, floral gown by Zac Posen. Vanderpump was as gorgeous in her black, strapless dress with shimmering gold cape, E! News reported.

The trio reportedly attended as guests. However, several netizens were confused about why they got invited to the event.

"Their facial expressions suggest that they were confused by this invite too...perhaps a commentary on how seriously most of the White House press corps takes their jobs right now," one jokingly commented. Another asked, "The question is are they short on guests at the WH?"

"I admit I too was confused. But good for them!" a third person said.

"Literally Millions of people more deserving than these two. Welcome to America, where we uplift and praise mistresses and cheaters!" another claimed.

"The White House is a circus. Obviously, they needed more clowns to attend. And by seeing who attended, they got them all," a different commenter said.

"I wasn't confused. Journalists can have guests. Not so hard to understand," one commented with a shrugging woman emoji.

During the dinner, Roy Wood Jr. seemingly referenced Sandoval and Tucker Carlson's controversies when he mentioned scandals during his comedy set.

"Scandals have been devouring careers this year," Roy said before adding, "Tucker got caught up. Got caught up like that dude from 'Vanderpump Rules.'"

Madix seemingly reacted. In a video obtained by NBC News, Madix was seen laughing while covering her mouth after the comedian delivered the joke.

According to reports, Madix found a sexually explicit video of Raquel Leviss on Sandoval's phone. She also discovered that the two had been communicating inappropriately for months, so she dumped him.

Madix and Sandoval had been together for nine years. However, the TomTom co-owner said in an interview with Howie Mandel that he had already broken up with Madix two weeks before she discovered the video of Leviss on his phone. But she was "completely in denial."

"I actually did break up with her on Valentine's Day," Sandoval said on "Howie Mandel Does Stuff." "I had already broken up with her two weeks earlier."

He continued, "I sit down to talk to her, and she's like, 'I'm not letting you leave me. You're going to have to force me out of this relationship.' I was like, 'Ariana, I don't think I could be faithful in a relationship with you right now.'"