KEY POINTS Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner reunited on stage at her concert in Kansas City, Missouri, Friday

Swift released a music video for her song "I Can See You" starring her ex, Joey King and Presley Cash

Swift, Lautner and his wife Taylor Dome Lautner did the "Spider-Man" meme

Taylor Swift surprised fans when she brought out her ex Taylor Lautner on stage at her "Eras Tour" show in Kansas City, Missouri, this week.

On Friday night, the singer premiered a new music video for her song "I Can See You" starring herself, Joey King, Presley Cash and Lautner. Swift then invited the three actors on stage at Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium after unveiling the video, People reported.

"He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the 'Speak Now' album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video," Swift said of Lautner. "He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it's very convenient because we all share the same first name."

The reunion came the same day Swift dropped the re-recording of her 2010 album "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)."

Fans took to social media to gush over the reunion of Swift and Lautner, who dated for several months in the fall of 2009 before calling it quits that December.

Twitter account @tswifterastour shared photos of the pair hugging each other in 2009 and during the Friday concert.

Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner in 2009 VS Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner in 2023 💜✨ pic.twitter.com/kwkFzy0Us0 — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) July 8, 2023

"Hugged her when the event that inspired 'Innocent' happened, and is hugging her on the night ['Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' was] released," one person pointed out, referring to the song "Innocent" from Swift's 2010 album.

"I love (Taylor Lautner)^2 and Taylor Swift [so much] for doing this," another tweeted. "Like two of the best people reunited."

"Taylor Swift invited Taylor Lautner!!!! THE BEST EX!!!!!!!" a third user opined.

Swift also talked about the "I Can See You" music video on Twitter, revealing that her ex-boyfriend's wife, Taylor Dome Lautner, had joined them on set during the shooting.

"WELL. SO. I've been counting down for months and finally the 'I Can See You' video is out. I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it's felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music. I had my heart set on @JoeyKing, Taylor Lautner and @IAmPresleyCash starring in it," Swift wrote.

"Joey and Presley had been in the video for 'Mean' when they were 9 and 13 and they are back and so ridiculously bada--!! Taytay (Lautner) is INCREDIBLE in this (didn't have a stunt double!) and shout out to Tay Lautner (his wife) for being so awesome to hang with on set. The Tale of 3 Taylors," she continued.

WELL. SO. I’ve been counting down for months and finally the ‘I Can See You’ video is out. I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music. I had my heart set on @JoeyKing,… pic.twitter.com/Vw7SN924sR — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 8, 2023

The "Shake It Off" singer added, "I always wanted to direct fight scenes/a heist storyline and had the most incredible time plotting this out with my amazing DP Jonathan Sela. So proud of this one."

After Friday's show, Lautner posted a snap of himself, his wife, and Swift recreating the famous "Spider-Man" meme.

"Secrets out! Tonight was wild," he wrote in the caption.

Lautner is rumored to be the inspiration behind Swift's 2010 hit "Back to December." The Grammy winner previously admitted to Yahoo Music that the single had a different message from her previous breakup songs.

"Up until now, I haven't really felt like I really needed to apologize to someone," she said at the time. "It's just necessary."

"You gave me roses and I left them there to die / So this is me swallowin' my pride / Standin' in front of you sayin' I'm sorry for that night / And I go back to December all the time," Swift sings in the track.

An unnamed source told Us Weekly that when they were dating, Lautner "liked her more than she liked him."

"He went everywhere he could to see her, but she didn't travel much to see him," the source claimed in 2009. "They decided they were better as friends."