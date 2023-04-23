KEY POINTS Zendaya returned to the stage for the first time in over seven years at Weekend 2 of Coachella

Zendaya surprised the crowd at Coachella 2023 Saturday when she joined Labrinth on stage during his set at Weekend 2 of the Indio, California, music festival. Marking her first live performance in over seven years, the duo sang his Emmy-nominated track "All For Us" and "I'm Tired," which were both featured on "Euphoria," according to Page Six.

The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star's performance received a lot of praise on Twitter, with many saying they were happy to see her perform live again.

"Wow, what a comeback! Zendaya's performance with Labrinth was pure magic. So glad she's back on stage where she belongs. Can't wait to see what else she has in store for us," one person commented.

Another added, "Zendaya's return to the stage was everything! Such a knockout performance of 'All For Us' with Labrinth at Coachella. Can't wait for more from this superstar."

"I can't believe it's been seven years since we've seen Zendaya on stage, but she definitely did not disappoint at Coachella! Her performance of 'All For Us' with Labrinth was simply electrifying. Zendaya truly is a force to be reckoned with!" a third user wrote.

"I have to say, I was blown away by Zendaya's Coachella performance! The way she seamlessly blended her vocals with Labrinth's was incredible. It's hard to believe it's been 7 years since she last took the stage, but she definitely proved that she's still got it," another user opined.

"We've missed Zendaya performing live music," a different commenter said.

Others were surprised to find out that Zendaya is also a singer on top of being an award-winning actress.

"She was a singer??????????" one person tweeted along with multiple crying emojis. Another added, "Zendaya makes music??"

See more Twitter reactions below.

What a beautiful moment. When he cried, we all cried… pic.twitter.com/iBEaDj3hQ5 — Margokih Loki Series ☀️🌒 (@Vairons_Split) April 23, 2023

The amount of records she'd break if she were to drop an album right now. The grammies she'd bring home😩 pic.twitter.com/2malAdjUZD — onesonly (@oncesonly) April 23, 2023

I love that the screaming is literally just too loud to even hear her https://t.co/O7kOnJVAAf — alex (@barelyyalex) April 23, 2023

singer, songwriter, actor, model, fashion icon, producer, director, 2x emmy award winner.. never and i mean NEVER play with zendaya! she is a multi talented icon and the legacy she will leave is unbelievable! 2023 belongs to HER!! pic.twitter.com/kpr2n6BLH8 — TCR JUNE 9TH!! 🙂 (@dayasatreides) April 23, 2023

how are yall just realizing zendaya is a singer as well 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TcMfwqrWoU — chase maraj ✰ (@campmaraj) April 23, 2023

Zendaya released in 2013 her self-titled debut studio album, which featured her popular single "Replay."

Her tour for the album ended in 2015, and prior to Coachella, she had not performed on stage since, except for brief appearances at award ceremonies, according to Page Six.

After the release of her collaboration with Labrinth, "I'm Tired," last year, the "Dune" actress revealed in a tweet that though her singing career has taken a back seat in recent years, she still loves music.

"I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it," Zendaya wrote. "So the kindness and support I've received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music [mean] the absolute world to me... Thanks."