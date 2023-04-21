KEY POINTS Louis Vuitton introduced Zendaya as their newest house ambassador

Zendaya starred in her first campaign with Louis Vuitton, featuring a Capucines handbag

Zendaya joins the roster of Louis Vuitton's famous ambassadors, including BTS' J-Hope

Zendaya has been named Louis Vuitton's newest ambassador, joining the brand's star-studded roster, including BTS' J-Hope, GOT7's Jackson Wang, Bradley Cooper and Tahar Rahim.

The French fashion house announced the 26-year-old award-winning actress' appointment on Thursday via Instagram, where she stunned in a photo fronting the newest campaign for the brand's best-selling Capucines handbag.

"#Zendaya and the Capucines. The new #LouisVuitton House Ambassador embodies the audacious spirit of the Maison, exuding a bold, feminine allure in the #LVCapucines campaign," Louis Vuitton wrote in the caption of the post.

In the photo, the "Euphoria" star posed against the backdrop of Irish architect Eileen Gray's iconic E-1027 House, wearing an all-white top to match the white version of the Capucines handbag. It was photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

"From poolside to the terrace, balcony to rooftop, day to night, the award-winning actress imbues the campaign and Capucines with a fresh yet sensual grace," the fashion house said in a statement to Women's Wear Daily.

For the campaign, she was styled by American fashion icon Lawrence "Law" Roach before he officially retired last month.

Though many social media users speculated that it was caused by a rift between Zendaya and the veteran stylist after a video of what seemed to be a seating confusion at the PFW show in March went viral, Roach debunked the rumors via Twitter.

"So y'all really think I'm breaking up with Z... we are forever!" he wrote, adding in another tweet, "She's my little sister, and it's real love, not the fake industry love."

Roach also revealed in an interview with The Cut that he hasn't been "happy in a really long time," despite being one of the most successful Black men in the fashion industry. However, he was not saying goodbye to fashion entirely.

Zendaya — born Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman — sparked speculation that she was Louis Vuitton's newest ambassador after she was spotted at the brand's Paris Fashion Week show last month. She was previously the house ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house Valentino in 2020.

The actress also starred in several campaigns for other luxury brands, such as Bulgari and Lancôme. She also signed deals to endorse Carmex, CoverGirl, Beats by Dre and Tommy Hilfiger.

The newest Louis Vuitton campaign marks Zendaya's first project as the face of the brand, where she is seen posing with different Capucines versions, most notably the miniature version that launched in 2013 and named after the Rue Neuve-des-Capucines — the street where the fashion house first opened its store in Paris, France in 1854.