The U.S. Army is set to cut approximately 24,000 positions, signaling a major restructuring effort in response to a changing global landscape.

The decision, outlined in a new Army document, aligns with the Pentagon's refocus on countering Chinese and Russian military capabilities after decades of concentrating on the fight against terrorism.

"The Army will shrink excess, largely unmanned 'hollow' force structure and build new formations equipped with new capabilities needed for large-scale combat operations," the document said, according to the New York Times.

"By bringing force structure and end strength into closer alignment, the Army will ensure its formations are filled at the appropriate level to maintain a high state of readiness," it further stated.

"The Army is not asking current soldiers to leave. As the Army builds back end strength over the next few years, most installations will likely see an increase in the number of soldiers actually stationed there," the document added.

The cuts aim to address evolving threats posed by Russia and China.

The Army, which saw its numbers peak at almost 600,000 during the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, has experienced a steady decrease as those conflicts concluded, prompting the return of soldiers to garrisons.

Recruiting challenges have also played a role in the decision, with the Army, Navy, and Air Force failing to meet recruiting goals last year. To address this, Army officials have been actively engaging with college campuses in urban areas to tap into underrepresented communities for potential recruits.

The restructuring is designed to narrow the gap between the force structure, initially designed for 494,000 soldiers, and the current active-duty end strength set by law at 445,000. The new goal is to achieve an Army end strength of 470,000, emphasizing the need to adapt to emerging geopolitical challenges.

The Army's approach involves shrinking excess, largely unmanned force structures while building new formations equipped for large-scale combat operations.

In addition to the reductions, the U.S. Army plans to add 7,500 troops for critical missions, such as air defense and counter-drone units. The restructuring also includes establishing five new task forces to enhance intelligence, cyber, and long-range strikes, reflecting a strategic shift anticipating conflicts with more advanced adversaries.