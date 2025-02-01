Helicopter flights have been restricted near Washington's Reagan National Airport as investigators work to determine the cause of Wednesday night's deadly midair collision between a commercial jet and an Army helicopter. The crash has raised significant concerns about air traffic safety in the area, prompting immediate measures to prevent further incidents while authorities continue their investigation.

In response to the Washington crash, the FAA implemented strict restrictions on helicopter flights near Reagan National Airport to minimize the risk of another collision, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Friday, confirming reports initially shared by Reuters. In a separate incident, a medevac plane crashed near a shopping mall in Philadelphia on Friday evening, with a child and five other individuals on board, according to the plane's air ambulance company. The company stated that it had not yet confirmed any survivors from the crash.

The helicopter flight restrictions near Washington's Reagan National Airport will remain in effect until the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) releases a preliminary report on the fatal collision, which typically takes around 30 days. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy noted that once the report is released, the restrictions will be reassessed and evaluated for any necessary adjustments. The FAA has imposed restrictions on most helicopter flights along parts of two routes near Reagan National Airport, allowing only police helicopters, medical flights, air defense operations, and presidential air transport to operate in the airspace between the airport and nearby bridges.

The airspace surrounding the Washington area is notably crowded, given the presence of three major commercial airports, multiple military bases, and the constant movement of senior government officials who rely on helicopter transportation. A 2021 Government Accountability Office report revealed that, over a three-year period ending in 2019, an average of 80 helicopter flights took place daily within a 30-mile (48 km) radius of Reagan National Airport. The majority of these flights were military or law enforcement operations, highlighting the significant air traffic in this region.

Duffy stated that the decision "will immediately help secure the airspace near Reagan Airport, ensuring the safety of both airplane and helicopter traffic."

Terry Liercke, vice president of Reagan National, confirmed that two of the airport's three runways would be closed for at least a week following the incident. The main runway, which will remain operational, is responsible for handling around 90% of the airport's flights and is the busiest single runway in the United States. This closure is expected to significantly impact flight operations, with travelers and airlines bracing for delays as the situation is managed.

Washington, D.C., Fire Chief John Donnelly informed reporters that 28 bodies had been positively identified and expressed confidence that all victims would eventually be recovered.

Meanwhile, American Airlines CEO Robert Isom emphasized that the airline is committed to working closely with the government to enhance safety measures and ensure that the aviation system becomes even more secure in the wake of the recent incident. The airline's focus will be on collaborating with relevant authorities to strengthen existing protocols and prevent future accidents.

The American Airlines plane was attempting to land when it collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter, resulting in the deaths of all 60 passengers and four crew members on board. On Friday, two of the three service members who were killed in the helicopter crash were identified.