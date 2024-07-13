President Joe Biden sharply criticized the "right-wing Project 2025" during his speech at a rally in battleground Michigan on Friday, making it a central theme as he aims to quell Democratic calls for him to withdraw from the presidential race.

Biden passionately warned the crowd that if his Republican opponent were elected and implemented "Project 2025," it would bring about a "nightmare" for the country. Describing it as a serious threat to American values, he stressed, "Another four years of Donald Trump is no joke. Project 2025 is a grave concern."

"Folks, Project 2025 is the biggest attack on our system of government and on our personal freedom that's ever been proposed in the history of this country," Biden told the crowd, as reported by NBC News, adding that the initiative "is run and paid for by Trump people" and is "a blueprint for a second Trump."

Project 2025, a 900-page policy document drafted by Trump allies and former administration officials such as Paul Dans and Spencer Chretien, outlines extensive changes intended for a potential second Trump term. It proposes restructuring parts of the U.S. government, installing federal employees aligned with Trump's agenda, and implementing significant tax code reforms and abortion restrictions. Led by the Heritage Foundation and supported by various conservative groups, Project 2025 represents a comprehensive conservative agenda.

Biden is focusing on Project 2025 to rally the Democratic Party, which is divided over his candidacy following a divisive debate performance seen by some as potentially detrimental to his re-election chances. At the rally, many voters expressed support for Biden and criticized fellow Democrats urging him to withdraw. The document has resonated within the Democratic Party as a rallying point for those determined to prevent Trump from returning to the White House.

Despite mounting pressure for him to step aside, Biden has remained resolute. His mixed performance at a recent solo news conference has left Democrats uncertain about his future.

"You made me the nominee," Biden said at the rally, referring to the millions of Democrats who backed him in the primaries. "You the voters. You decided. No one else. And I'm not going anywhere."

He added that he is "the only Democrat or Republican that has beaten Donald Trump ever, and I'm going to beat him again."

"There's been a lot of speculation lately," he said, acknowledging the dispute in his party about the path forward in the presidential contest.

"Here's my answer: I am running and we're going to win. I'm not going to change that," Biden said, to chants of "Don't you quit."