President Biden is directing significant funds to bolster Israel's campaign against Hamas, even amidst mounting protests on college campuses driven by the devastation in Gaza and the loss of Palestinian lives.

After signing the $95 billion national security supplemental into law, which also includes aid for Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific, Biden reiterated, 'My commitment to Israel, I want to make clear again, is ironclad.' He emphasized, 'The security of Israel is critical. I will always ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself against Iran and the terrorists it supports.'

According to The Hill, Biden further highlighted that the bill includes $1 billion in humanitarian aid for Gaza. The U.S. military is conducting airdrops of food and water and nearing completion of a port off the coast of the territory to facilitate additional assistance. This initiative comes amidst accusations against Israel of still imposing restrictions on aid trucks through land crossings."

An increasing number of Democrats are advocating for conditioning weapons to Israel following an Israeli strike that resulted in the deaths of seven aid workers from the charity World Central Kitchen. Although Israel attributed the incident to a mistake, it sparked significant backlash in Washington.

Despite their criticism, some Democratic lawmakers who voiced concerns voted in favor of the package last weekend. Representative Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.), among them, expressed her support for the aid package due to its inclusion of humanitarian assistance for Gaza and other conflict-affected areas.

In a statement after the vote, Jacobs stated, "While I'm deeply concerned about providing further military assistance to Israel, I couldn't in good conscience vote against this lifesaving humanitarian aid when millions of people around the world are suffering."

The recent allocation of $26 billion in new aid to Israel, endorsed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden this week, coincides with a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the looming specter of an Israeli incursion into the southern city of Rafah. This city is currently home to over a million Palestinian civilians seeking shelter amidst escalating tensions.

The $26 billion package is predominantly designated for defensive and offensive weaponry for Israel, alongside some allocations for U.S. forces in the Middle East.

Critics of the current U.S. policy towards Israel have called on President Biden to leverage Israel's reliance on U.S. weapons to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The region has witnessed the loss of over 34,000 Palestinian lives during nearly seven months of conflict.

Nevertheless, college students are taking a proactive stance, with increasing protest encampments and mounting pressure on university leadership to address the issue. Biden has additionally criticized the student protesters, labeling them as "antisemitic." He then added, "I also condemn those who don't understand what's going on with the Palestinians."