The United States has issued a travel advisory urging American citizens to leave Russia immediately, warning against the risk of arbitrary arrest or wrongful detentions by Russian law enforcement agencies amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"U.S. citizens residing or traveling in Russia should depart immediately," the U.S. embassy in Russia said Monday. "Exercise increased caution due to the risk of wrongful detentions."

The embassy also advised American citizens not to travel to Russia.

"Do not travel to Russia due to the unpredictable consequences of the unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces, the potential for harassment and the singling out of U.S. citizens for detention by Russian government security officials, the arbitrary enforcement of local law, limited flights into and out of Russia, the Embassy's limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia, and the possibility of terrorism," read the alert.

The warning came ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's Ukraine invasion. The U.S. embassy said they are severely limited in helping American citizens depart Russia.

"The U.S. Embassy has severe limitations on its ability to assist U.S. citizens to depart the country and transportation options may suddenly become even more limited. U.S. Embassy personnel are generally not permitted to travel on Russian air carriers due to safety concerns."

Russia, meanwhile, noted that the advisory to leave the country was not new, with the latest public warning before the recent advisory released in September after President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization.

"They (warnings) have been voiced by the State Department many times in the last period, so this is not a new thing," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, as quoted by Reuters.

Earlier, Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of Ukraine's military intelligence, told The Wall Street Journal that Russia was allegedly preparing for a second wave of mobilization.

"Everything is ready," Skibitsky said, per WSJ. "The personnel is in place, the lists are ready, the people tasked with carrying out recruitment and training are on standby."

Moreover, the U.S. embassy said that Russian security services have been arresting and singling out American citizens.

"Russian security services have arrested U.S. citizens on spurious charges, singled out U.S. citizens in Russia for detention and harassment, denied them fair and transparent treatment, and convicted them in secret trials or without presenting credible evidence," the embassy wrote.

In December, U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was released in a prisoner swap after being sentenced to nine years in Russia on drug possession charges, which the U.S. called a sham.

Another American citizen, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, is currently being held by Russia on suspicion of spying — a move the U.S. also slammed.