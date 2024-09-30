The U.S. announced on Monday it's sending a "few thousand" additional troops to the Middle East to beef up its forces and defend Israel if necessary as the country hints at a possible ground operation across the Lebanese border.

The additional troops will be comprised of several fighter jet squadrons, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters. Concretely, they are F-15E Strike Eagle, F-16, A-10 and F-22 fighter jets, as well as the personnel needed to support them.

The squadrons were set to replace others stationed in the area. But as clashes escalate in the region, those supposed to leave will stay in place to double the airpower. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also said on Sunday that the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and its associated squadrons will remain in the region for longer.

Israel has launched small ground raids against Hezbollah in Lebanon, according to U.S. officials who were briefed by their Israeli counterparts. The country has not provided timing on the larger operation but officials said it could be imminent.

The U.S. has not told Israel to stop its incursion and wouldn't do so as it supports its right to defend itself, an official told the Associated Press.

President Biden was giving an update about the federal response to Hurricane Helene on Monday morning when he was about whether he was aware of the possible ground invasion. "I'm more aware than you might know," Biden said before reiterating his goal of a cease-fire.

Hezbollah has vowed to continue fighting the country despite being inflicted heavy losses over the past days, including the killing of its top brass and leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday.

Acting leader Naim Kassem said in a statement that Hezbollah is ready to fight if Israel launches a ground offensive and that killed commanders have already been replaced.

Israel has continued pounding on Hezbollah targets after the killing of Nasrallah, vowing to dismantle the group's capabilities. "Israel was not able to affect our (military) capabilities," Kassem said in his statement. "There are deputy commanders and there are replacements in case a commander is wounded in any post."

Nasrallah's killing is set to send shocks throughout the Middle East, as he is the most senior figure targeted by Israel since the October 7 attack by Hamas, which catalyzed what has become a multi-front conflict.