A Utah TV station affiliated with ABC is under scrutiny after airing a graphic anti-abortion ad that controversially compared several celebrities, including Oprah and Taylor Swift, to Nazis, according to a report.

The ad in question was produced by presidential candidate, Randall Terry, known for his strong anti-abortion beliefs and activism. The public became concerned after it aired on a live episode of "The View," also prompting ABC to issue a warning to viewers about the disturbing content.

In the ad, viewers can see explicit visuals of abortions alongside comparisons of public figures to Nazi propagandists.

The celebrities in the ad included, "Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin; broadcasters Jake Tapper, Wolf Blitzer, and Dana Bash; and famous figures like Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Evans, Billie Eilish, Scarlett Johansson, and more," according to Entertainment Weekly.

The ABC affiliate released a public note about how it is required to air political ads from a "legally qualified candidate" as enforced by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Even though Terry is not on the ballot in Utah, he meets the criteria to purchase air time on the network.

"These are dead human beings, murdered by abortion that you promote. If history even remembers you, you'll be remembered like Leni Riefenstahl and Joseph Goebbels. The name of the wicked will rot," Terry said in the ad, according to Entertainment Weekly.