Three Chicago businesses were targeted by vandals who spray painted "Kill Your CEO" on their storefronts over the weekend, local news outlets reported.

The vandals used white spray on the walls of businesses on the city's north side in Andersonville, Uptown and Ravenswood, ABC7 reported.

Police have not yet identified a suspect.

The graffiti came a week after UnitedHealthcare's CEO Brian Thompson was targeted and killed in New York City on Dec. 4.

Law enforcement arrested Luigi Mangione, 26, Monday night and charged him with five counts, including one count of second-degree murder, according to documents obtained by CNN.

Elsewhere in Chicago, an X user shared a photo of a sign that said "Deny, Defend, Depose" and included an image of a handgun with a silencer attached it, mirroring the one used in Thompson's killing. The three words were found written across the bullet casings found at the murder scene.

The sign was attached to a bridge on Lakeshore Drive, a busy expressway running along Lake Michigan.

Someone hung a sign reading "Deny, Defend, Depose" on Lakeshore Drive; the sign includes an image of a handgun with a silencer. pic.twitter.com/EhvwwutuQ0 — Goofies Of Chicago (@Chicago_Goofies) December 10, 2024

Originally published by Latin Times