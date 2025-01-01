Disturbing videos showed several victims along the path of destruction left when a pickup truck plowed through a crowd of people on Bourbon Street celebrating New Year's Eve in New Orleans.

10 people were killed and dozens of others were injured.

The driver died after a shootout with police that left two officers with gunshot wounds.

One short video from the scene showed several victims on the ground as people rushed across the street.

"What a horrible way to state 2025," the user posted on X.

Pray for everyone in New Orleans.



12 deceased and dozens injured including two police officers.



Pray for them and the families.



What a horrible way to start 2025…



😔

Another video showed what appeared to be CPR being rendered to someone, believed to be the driver, of the pickup truck that crashed.

Video shows the moment CPR is done on the shooter who killed 12 people in terrorist attack in New Orleans

The incident took place around 3:15 a.m. in the area of the French Quarter that attracts tourists for events like Mardi Gras.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell called the incident a "terrorist attack."

The FBI was investigating any possible terror connection, CNN reported.

The Mayor of New Orleans is now calling this a terrorist attack that has left at least 10 people dead and over 30 injured when the terrorist drove his truck through a New Years crowd.

The Sugar Bowl college football playoff game was set to kick off hours later at the nearby Superdome later in the day. Officials said they were in communication with law enforcement officials and would update the situation later in the day.

The city is also set to host the Super Bowl next month.