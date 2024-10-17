Police in Washington say a woman allegedly stole a car with a baby inside, then after she was caught, allegedly stole a police car while handcuffed in an effort to escape.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Rita Gabriella Lozano of Moses Lake was under the influence of drugs when she stole a car with a 2-month-old infant inside.

About 15 minutes later and 12 miles away a caller reported a vehicle all over the road. A deputy found the stolen vehicle stopped in the middle of a road.

Lozano was detained. The Warden infant was found safe and reunited with their family.

While officers were investigating, they say Lozano contorted her body to move her cuffed hands to the front. After that, they say she moved from the back of the car to the front and drove away in the police car.

The patrol car was stopped about one-half mile away when two sheriff's deputies used their vehicles to pin the stolen police car. Lozano was taken back into custody.

Possibly under the influence of an unknown substance, she was transported by ambulance to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake for a medical evaluation before being booked into the Grant County Jail on kidnapping, reckless endangerment and theft of a motor vehicle charges.

One deputy suffered minor injuries during the incident. Three law enforcement vehicles sustained damage.

Police say it is normal for officers to keep their car running at incident scenes to support the on-board systems.