The Chicago Bulls finds themselves on the cusp of a playoff appearance with the eighth seed still up for grabs after pulling off an improbable 109-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

While the entire team deserves its flowers for bouncing back from a lead that ballooned to as high as 19 points, DeMar DeRozan's daughter arguably played a big role in the win as well.

For every free throw attempt the Raptors had under their belt, Diar DeRozan was screaming her heart out from a courtside seat adjacent to the Bulls' bench in the hopes of getting Toronto players off their rhythm.

It appeared to have worked mightily as Toronto shot a dismal 50 percent (18-of-36) from the free throw line while the Bulls made 18 of their 22 attempts to help fuel the comeback.

While NBA players have more or less grown accustomed to the opposing team's home fans hoping they miss, hearing a child's shrill screech would very much get them to miss.

"She went viral. I haven't let it soak in yet. Everybody keeps saying that's her, I kept hearing something during the game. Then there was one free throw, somebody missed, and I looked back and I was like 'damn, that's my daughter screaming?' I was just making sure she was alright," DeRozan told reporters in the postgame press conference.

"My daughter called me the other day when she was getting out of school and she just said 'dad can I come to the Toronto game?' I remember her coming to all the Toronto games when she was a kid. I almost said no because she's in school back home. She kept asking, she was adamant about coming to support."

DeRozan would go on to reiterate his gratitude for his daughter's insistence to be at the game and watch her father's franchise fight for a possible playoff seed.

The Raptors were thoroughly outclassed in the fourth quarter as the Bulls marched their way to the victory by outscoring Pascal Siakam's Raptors 37-24.

With the win, Chicago will take on the Miami Heat in a do-or-die matchup at the Heat's home floor on Friday, April 14 but without their biggest x-factor as DeRozan confirmed in the postgame presser that his daughter will be going back to school after lending them a hand.

Zach LaVine was the engine that powered the Bulls' offense as he dropped 39 points alongside five rebounds, while co-stars DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic had 23 and 14 markers respectively.