KEY POINTS Chance The Rapper went viral after a video of him grinding with Jamaican dancers surfaced

Social media users accused him of cheating on his wife, Kirsten Corley

Other social media users defended Chance's actions, claiming it was part of Caribbean culture

A video of Chance The Rapper dancing in what some deemed an inappropriate manner with women at Carnival 2023 in Jamaica has gone viral and sparked infidelity allegations.

On Wednesday, @raphousetv7 uploaded on Twitter a video of the 30-year-old "No Problem" singer grinding with and slapping the buttocks of an unidentified woman at the annual festival, which ran from April 12 to 18 in Kingston, Jamaica.

Some social media users accused Chance — whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett — of cheating on his wife Kirsten Corley, to whom he's been married since 2019 and with whom he shares two daughters: 7-year-old Kensli and 3-year-old Marli Grace.

Chance the Rapper pic.twitter.com/pXMR0gPwMx — Raphouse TV (RHTV) Backup (@raphousetv7) April 18, 2023

"Chance The Rapper is disgusting," one user wrote. "He definitely cheated on his wife, letting that girl dance on him."

Another commented, "He [is] married [and] doing this in 4k. If it was the other way around and his wife was letting some other [men] touch all over her, she [would] be called every degrading insult in the book."

But other social media users came to the rapper's defense, claiming that his dance was part of Caribbean culture. "Daggering," a Jamaican dance popularly used in the dancehall genre, involves a man and woman dancing in a "sexually provocative manner."

"They're mad at Chance the Rapper for 'cheating on his wife' y'all. Don't bring that European nonsense to this ethnic household and let that man enjoy Caribbean culture," one user wrote, attaching a video of Chance dancing with another woman.

They're mad at Chance the Rapper for "cheating on his wife" y'all 😂💀

Don't bring that European nonsense to this ethnic household and let that man enjoy Caribbean culture pic.twitter.com/9flOjCoD7y — ♐️✨Chynese Laundry✨🇧🇧 (@chynnadotcom) April 17, 2023

Another said, "I hope his wife isn't as insecure as you appear to be. It's Carnival, and there's no infidelity involved. It's all about fun, and a good time without infidelity. It's not serious at all!"

"[Americans] refusing to understand cultures outside of America will [never] not be funny to me because how [the f—k] are they saying Chance The Rapper is cheating on his wife at a Carnival," a third user wrote.

One user with the handle @TheLifeOfPallo quipped that critics should stop throwing accusations against Chance or else they would get another meme related to the rapper's "Wife Guy" nickname.

"Guys stop or we're gonna get this again," the user wrote alongside a video of Chance sporting an "I Love My Wife" T-shirt.

Guys stop or we're gonna get this again pic.twitter.com/bDFhhCks3X — JP! (@TheLifeOfPallo) April 18, 2023

Chance is known for being vocal about his love for his wife, Corley. In 2019, he released his debut studio album, "The Big Day," which centers on him celebrating his real-life marriage with the model. Since then, he's made it known that he was a proud "Wife Guy."

The rapper and the 29-year-old World of BOBY clothing founder tied the knot in 2019 in Newport Beach, California, after six years of dating. The pair first met at a young age during Chance's mom's 2003 office party when he was only 9 years old. They now reside in their hometown in Chicago.