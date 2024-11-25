Americans in the East can expect a forecast of rain during Thanksgiving Day while those in the Northern Plains will endure sub-freezing temperatures.

The cold, rainy day forecast comes as nearly 80 million Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving Day, setting a new record.

The National Weather Service posted the information on X.

A frontal system will drive weather in the eastern quarter of the U.S. on Thanksgiving Day, bringing a good shot of rain. Farther west in the northern plains, cold temperatures will be the rule of the day, with readings as much as 25°F below normal for this time of the year. How… pic.twitter.com/0r3MvTZnca — National Weather Service (@NWS) November 25, 2024

According to Fox Weather, some of the coldest air of the season will enter the United States from Canada in the days following Thanksgiving and into the first week of December. Temperatures as low as 25 degrees Fahrenheit are expected.

Fox Weather is reporting that a storm will slam the West with heavy rain and snows in the mountains. A separate system that will impact the Upper Midwest, creating all the trappings of winter weather -- cold temperatures, snow, ice, wind, sleet, and freezing rain.

For more information on the local forecast in your area, enter your location by city, street, or zip code in the homepage of the National Weather Service website.

According to Rachel Cleetus, the policy director for the Union of Concerned Scientists', extreme heat and weather has an effect on businesses in the United States. In October, economists put an 11-figure price tag--roughly $26 billion--on rebuilding efforts after Hurricane Helene left a path of destruction across the Southeast.