KEY POINTS Easter Sunday is a religious celebration rooted in the idea of new life and rebirth

In Christianity, Easter marks the day of the resurrection of Jesus Christ

Though celebrated since the second century, scholars believe it dates back even further

After the period of reflection on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Black Saturday, Easter Sunday comes as a time of celebration rooted in the idea of new life and rebirth. In Christianity, Easter marks the day of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and followers of the faith celebrate the washing away of the sins brought on by this selfless sacrifice.

Easter is also celebrated not just by followers of the Christian faith. Through the years, the day has become a time for family gatherings and activities celebrating the coming of spring.

The Meaning Of Easter Sunday

In the Christian faith, Easter refers to the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after his crucifixion on Good Friday. Though Easter has been celebrated since the second century, scholars believe it dates further back. Today, celebrating Easter goes beyond the Christian faith, with many family gatherings planned around this time of the year.

Easter Sunday Traditions

Celebrations of Easter vary per country, but many similarly celebrate rebirth. Those who align with the Christian faith observe the following Easter Sunday traditions:

Sunrise services - Churches often have a sunrise service to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

- Churches often have a sunrise service to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Baking resurrection rolls - Families often involve their children in making what is called "resurrection rolls" to teach them about the empty tomb where Jesus Christ was laid to rest. Resurrection rolls are baked with a marshmallow in the middle, which "disappears" once baked.

- Families often involve their children in making what is called "resurrection rolls" to teach them about the empty tomb where Jesus Christ was laid to rest. Resurrection rolls are baked with a marshmallow in the middle, which "disappears" once baked. Decorating with Easter lilies - Easter lilies are characterized by their white color, which signifies the purity of the sacrifice Jesus Christ made to atone for the sins of humankind. It also symbolizes the new life that comes after his resurrection.

- Easter lilies are characterized by their white color, which signifies the purity of the sacrifice Jesus Christ made to atone for the sins of humankind. It also symbolizes the new life that comes after his resurrection. Sharing a festive meal - Resurrection rolls and Easter lilies are all integral to one of the common traditions during Easter: having a meal together as a family. Some go all out in decorating, inviting family and friends to make a festive day out of it.

Easter Sunday Activities

With the popularity of Easter as a celebration, there are many activities families can do at home or participate in their local communities. Here are some of the activities families can try:

Decorating with Easter bunnies - The Easter bunny is one of the lasting symbols of Easter Sunday that is not rooted in Christian beliefs. To celebrate Easter with your family, you may create DIY bunny decors or dress up in bunny costumes yourselves.

- The Easter bunny is one of the lasting symbols of Easter Sunday that is not rooted in Christian beliefs. To celebrate Easter with your family, you may create DIY bunny decors or dress up in bunny costumes yourselves. Giving out sweets - It is normal for families to dole out candies in celebration of Easter. It's a way to keep the little ones entertained throughout the day while giving them treats to munch on, sometimes in the shape of Easter bunnies or eggs. Families may also give out sweets to other places in the community as their Lenten sacrifice.

- It is normal for families to dole out candies in celebration of Easter. It's a way to keep the little ones entertained throughout the day while giving them treats to munch on, sometimes in the shape of Easter bunnies or eggs. Families may also give out sweets to other places in the community as their Lenten sacrifice. Decorating Easter eggs - Easter family gatherings will not be complete without decorative Easter eggs. To create these fun decorative elements, families may work together and get creative in painting and dyeing the eggs.

- Easter family gatherings will not be complete without decorative Easter eggs. To create these fun decorative elements, families may work together and get creative in painting and dyeing the eggs. Easter egg hunts - Another popular Easter Sunday activity is the Easter egg hunt, which can sometimes be combined with giving away candies. Eggs are scattered around the backyard for children to find, with many of them containing candies and other treats.

- Another popular Easter Sunday activity is the Easter egg hunt, which can sometimes be combined with giving away candies. Eggs are scattered around the backyard for children to find, with many of them containing candies and other treats. Read Easter books - Some families may also include a bit of learning into their Easter Sunday celebration by having book readings themed around Easter. These books often include the Easter bunny or spring chicks as characters.

- Some families may also include a bit of learning into their Easter Sunday celebration by having book readings themed around Easter. These books often include the Easter bunny or spring chicks as characters. Play Easter bingo - This is another family activity that involves both the young and the young at heart. Printable Easter bingo cards are easy to find online to make the game more fun.

Easter Sunday Bible Verses

The English Standard Version (ESV) of the bible includes passages about the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Here are some of the bible verses related to Easter Sunday:

"Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! According to his great mercy, he has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead" - 1 Peter 1:3 ESV

"Jesus said to her, 'I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he dies, yet shall he live,'" - John 11:25 ESV

"Because, if you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved." - Romans 10:9

"If the Spirit of him who raised Jesus from the dead dwells in you, he who raised Christ Jesus from the dead will also give life to your mortal bodies through his Spirit who dwells in you." - Romans 8:11

"Because he has fixed a day on which he will judge the world in righteousness by a man whom he has appointed; and of this he has given assurance to all by raising him from the dead." - Acts 17:31

"We were buried therefore with him by baptism into death, in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, we too might walk in newness of life." - Romans 6:4