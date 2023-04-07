KEY POINTS Christians observe a day of sorrow, penance and fasting on Good Friday

Good Friday is not a federal holiday, but it is a state holiday in some places

Several establishments and offices are closed during the holiday

In the Christian Faith, the term Holy Week refers to the week before Easter. During this week, there are three days signifying the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, starting with Maundy Thursday, followed by Good Friday and Black Saturday. This year, Good Friday falls on April 7, 2023.

The Meaning Of Good Friday

Good Friday is a part of the three-day observance of the crucifixion of Jesus in the Christian faith. It arrives after the 40 days of the Lenten season, which ends on Holy Thursday. On Good Friday, or the Friday before Easter, Christians observe a day of sorrow, penance and fasting.

Good Friday Traditions

In observance of Good Friday, those who follow the Christian faith attend church services at 3 p.m. — symbolizing the time Jesus Christ died on the cross — and observe traditions such as the three-part liturgy, which includes the Liturgy of the Word, the Veneration of the Cross and the Holy Communion. During the Liturgy of the Word, the clergy and assisting ministers enter the church in complete silence, devoid of the usual singing.

Some practitioners of the faith also take part in the Stations of the Cross in the Acts of Reparation to Jesus Christ, which depicts the last hours of the Passion of Jesus. In some countries, these last hours of Jesus' suffering are reenacted in penance.

Bible Quotes About Good Friday

In the bible, certain passages refer to Jesus Christ's crucifixion:

"For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him." - John 3:16-17

"For he was teaching his disciples, saying to them, 'The Son of Man is going to be delivered into the hands of men, and they will kill him. And when he is killed, after three days he will rise.'" - Mark 9:31

"He himself bore our sins in his body on the tree, that we might die to sin and live to righteousness. By his wounds you have been healed." - 1 Peter 2:24

"For while we were still weak, at the right time Christ died for the ungodly. For one will scarcely die for a righteous person — though perhaps for a good person one would dare even to die — but God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us. Since, therefore, we have now been justified by his blood, much more shall we be saved by him from the wrath of God. For if while we were enemies we were reconciled to God by the death of his Son, much more, now that we are reconciled, shall we be saved by his life." - Romans 5:6-10

"Surely he has borne our griefs and carried our sorrows; yet we esteemed him stricken, smitten by God, and afflicted. But he was wounded for our transgressions; he was crushed for our iniquities; upon him was the chastisement that brought us peace, and with his stripes we are healed. All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned — every one — to his own way; and the Lord has laid on him the iniquity of us all." - Isaiah 53:4-6

"So they took the body of Jesus and bound it in linen cloths with the spices, as is the burial custom of the Jews. Now in the place where he was crucified, there was a garden, and in the garden, a new tomb in which no one had yet been laid. So because of the Jewish day of Preparation, since the tomb was close at hand, they laid Jesus there." - John 19:40-42

What Is Closed On Good Friday?

In the United States, Good Friday is not observed as a federal holiday. This means most people and businesses will work regular hours. However, in some states, Good Friday is considered a state holiday, which means there may be changes in their operating schedules.

Here are some places that will be closed on Good Friday: