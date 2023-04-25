The family of a 32-year-old woman is looking for answers days after she was found dead with blunt force injuries near an abandoned barn in Washington.

Officers received a call about a dead body found in an abandoned property in Ridgefield on April 8. The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office later identified the victim as Joanna Speaks of Oregon and ruled the death a homicide.

Police believe the murder happened somewhere else and the body was dumped near the barn later.

"This is being investigated as a homicide and no further details regarding the circumstances of the body are being released at this time," the Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Her family told KP-TV that to their knowledge, Joanna didn't have any connection to Ridgefield. How she ended up there remains a "mystery" for them.

Joanna is a mother of three children – two sons, aged 13 and 12, and a 7-year-old daughter.

"Joanna is survived by her three children, her parents/step-parents, three biological siblings, four step-siblings, three nieces, and one nephew," her GoFundMe page read.

Her relatives last spoke to Speaks in March. She reportedly struggled with addiction on and off for years. The family said they were shocked to hear the news of her death.

"Our family was blindsided by a call that would break us to pieces," they said. "Our heads are still reeling and we are at a loss for words."

"Like why did this happen?" said Robyn Speaks, Joanna's older sister, NBC-affiliated KGW reported. "How? It just doesn't make sense."

Ariel Hamby, Joanna's stepsister, said the only information they have about her death was that it was caused by blunt force trauma.

"We're all just asking every single thing you could think of — like maybe it was this?" said Hamby. "Did we check here? We're trying to cover all the basis, but we don't know. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and neck, and that's all we know."

Police did not reveal a motive or identify a suspect in the killing. Details about when she went missing remain unknown.

People with any information regarding Speaks can contact the sheriff's office major crimes unit tip line at 564-397-2847.