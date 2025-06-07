Elon Musk has once again stirred political debate in the United States, this time by hinting at the creation of a new political party.

The billionaire's move comes amid an escalating public feud with US President Donald Trump, raising questions about Musk's political ambitions and his influence over the American right.

Elon Musk Posts Viral Poll on X

On Friday, 6 June 2025, Musk posted a poll on his official X account asking: 'Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?'

The post quickly went viral, attracting over 89.4 million views and more than 5.6 million votes. At the time of writing, around 80.4% of respondents agreed that the United States needs a new party to represent the political centre, while 19.6% opposed the idea.

Though the post did not mention Trump directly, the timing of the poll coincides with rising tensions between the Tesla boss and the US President.

From Allies to Rivals: The Musk–Trump Breakdown

Musk and Trump once maintained a close relationship, especially during Trump's campaign for a second term. Upon returning to the White House, Trump appointed Musk as a special government employee in a department ironically named the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

But the relationship has since soured. On Wednesday, 4 June, Musk was dismissed from his advisory role following repeated public criticisms of Trump's legislative agenda.

In response, Musk took to X, claiming that Trump would not have won the election without his support.

'Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51–49 in the Senate,' Musk wrote.

Trump, speaking to media, appeared to accept that the relationship had collapsed.

'Elon and I had a great relationship,' Trump said via NDTV.

'I don't know if we will anymore. I'm very disappointed in Elon. I've helped Elon a lot,' he added.

Is Elon Musk Running for President?

Despite the speculation, Musk has made no official statement about running for office. His recent poll and political commentary have reignited public interest, but the billionaire is legally ineligible to run for president.

US law requires that presidential candidates be natural-born citizens. Musk, who was born in South Africa and became a US citizen in 2002, does not meet this requirement.

However, this hasn't stopped his name from circulating in political circles. In 2024, several Democratic lawmakers labelled Musk the 'de facto' leader of the Republican Party, highlighting his growing influence over American politics and policy.

What's Next for Musk in US Politics?

Whether or not Musk intends to form a new party, his latest post signals a push to redefine political discourse. His call to represent the 'middle 80 percent' taps into widespread frustration with the polarised state of US politics.

While a presidential bid remains off the table, Musk's political influence—fueled by his online reach, business empire, and media presence—continues to grow. With the 2028 election on the horizon, both Republicans and Democrats are likely to keep a close eye on his next move.

Originally published on IBTimes UK