A 67-year-old California woman who once warned others about the dangers of a Keanu Reeves romance scam has now become a victim herself, leading to her becoming homeless after losing thousands.

Katherine Goodson's story began in 2022 when she was initially tricked by an individual posing as Reeves, KNSD-TV reported.

Goodson explained how she was convinced to send a $500 gift card to the fake Reeves to prove she wasn't interested in his money.

She realized it was a scam and blocked him. After posting a warning about it, another profile reached out to Goodson pretending to be Reeves.

They claimed they were attempting to console her about the previous scam attempt. The woman fell for it and eventually felt the two were in love.

"He wanted to marry me," Goodson said.

She is now homeless, living in her car in Vista, California. She shared her story publicly to raise awareness of these scams.

"Unfortunately, I wasn't maybe listening to the warning signs," Goodson said. "I don't blame anyone but myself."

She ended up sending Bitcoin, gift cards and wire transfers to the imposter over a period of two years, believing she was helping Reeves with supposed financial issues.

"I was lonely," Goodson admits

Despite the ongoing deception, she continues to try to make sense of her choices and urges others not to fall for similar scams.

Originally published by Latin Times