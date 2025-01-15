KEY POINTS Morpheus is committed to ensuring that builders are also recognized for their hard work, not just agents or compute providers

The platform employs a distribution system wherein the $MOR token compensation is fair for all

$MOR holders are also entitled to receive a share of the entire network's compute on a daily basis

Morpheus, the leading platform to launch smart agents, has made $10 million MOR token rewards available for its AI builders after the recent launch of its mainnet and rewards for the platform's AI compute providers.

The rewards are now live on Base, where most of the network effect for artificial intelligence agents is happening at this time.

Morpheus Sets a New Standard in Builder Economy

With the rewards' availability, Morpheus is setting a high bar for the AI builder economy. While other projects are focused on agents or compute exclusively, Morpheus is dedicated to enabling builders to raise funds, obtain compute, and achieve single-click deployment of AI agents, all under one platform.

Notably, the platform employs a full economic engine around builder rewards and has an incentivization framework for users to stake their MOR tokens.

The development opens up a universal agent marketplace where anyone can stake their MOR coins toward their favorite agents and also have access to top projects in the ecosystem.

"This launch puts Morpheus at the heart of the current AI agent wave, welcoming all agents from across chains, frameworks and communities. This is the Morpheus ERC-20 moment. It is essential that compute and builders tokenomics work in a complimentary way that rewards agent builders permissionlessly," said David Johnston, a Morpheus Open Source Contributor, in a press release shared with International Business Times.

What happens when AI Brainpower passes Humanity's Brainpower in 2025?https://t.co/Xi4Qg8eDgB pic.twitter.com/Rc28CEB1FE — Morpheus (@MorpheusAIs) January 7, 2025

Balanced Contribution for a Healthy Ecosystem

There are four types of contributions on Morpheus: Code, Capital, Compute and Builders. The platform allows builders to earn MOR rewards by creating applications for end users, from front-end solutions and decentralized apps (dApps), to smart agents and various other tools.

Morpheus believes that the passion and skills of blockchain builders drive adoption around the platform, and thus, they deserve to receive rewards for their hard work.

The platform has a unique model where MOR holders are entitled to receive a share of the entire network's compute on a daily basis, paving the way for agents to have unlimited access to brainpower.

As of January, there are more than 5,000 MOR token holders. The digital coin is available for trading on Aerodome, CoinEx, and Uniswap.

Unlike other digital coins, Morpheus's tokenomics structure ensures that there is sustained development around the network while also fostering a balanced ecosystem where all participants – capital providers, compute providers, coders, and builders – receive fair MOR compensation.

Explainer: AI Agents

2025 is the year of AI Agents, but do you really know what they are? pic.twitter.com/QqawyljOi3 — Morpheus (@MorpheusAIs) January 6, 2025

At the Frontline of an AI-Dominant World

AI agents have increasingly gained attention in the broader blockchain space. Morpheus seeks to stand at the forefront of the evolution, developing into a driving force for a world of "free AI."

With its decentralized infrastructure, Morpheus is built on the support of a community of hundreds of open-source developers who work toward optimizing the allocation of AI computing power to allow users to interact through a ChatGPT-like interface.