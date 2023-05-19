The body of a 13-year-old boy, who was missing for days, has been recovered from the Harlem River in New York.

A family member positively identified the young teenager as Garrett Warren, who was one of two New York City boys gone missing over the weekend. The search continues for a second boy, 11-year-old Alfa Barrie, from the Bronx.

Warren's body was seen floating in the Harlem River near the Manhattan side of the Madison Avenue Bridge. Officers pulled out his body Thursday morning, reported the New York Post.

"When they found out, they were in disbelief ... The mother just collapsed. She collapsed," Jackie Rowe-Adams, a community activist, told CBS News. "Unbelievable, and that's all the mom kept saying -- not her child, that was not her child in the water, she wanted to see her child, she wanted to go view the body, she wanted to see because he wasn't supposed to be in that water, and that's all."

An autopsy will be conducted to determine Warren's official cause of death. Investigators found no signs of trauma on his body and suspect no foul play in his death.

The search for the two missing boys began after Barrie was reported missing early Sunday morning and Warren was reported missing Monday afternoon.

A worker at a fish market in Harlem said the boys frequently visited the store and had bought some items together Friday night. The boys then went back to Warren's house around 1:30 a.m. before they once again stepped outside to play basketball.

The two were reportedly last seen passing by the same fish market before they disappeared.

"They both go to separate schools. We have them on video together leaving one of their residences and they were walking together at 145 Lennox when they were last seen" Brian Gill, deputy chief commanding officer of Manhattan's Detective Bureau, told reporters Tuesday.

The boys were neighborhood friends but their families did not know each other, NBC reported.

Police may narrow down the search for Barrie in and around the river.

"The family of the 11-year-old, they're staying hopeful. They're staying hopeful," Rowe-Adams added.