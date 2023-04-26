KEY POINTS Aaron Rodgers has an option to opt out of his current contract this season

It took quite a while for the dream to materialize, but the New York Jets finally have their desired quarterback after the trade for Aaron Rodgers was finally agreed upon with the Green Bay Packers.

Alongside Rodgers, the Packers also sent the No. 15 and 170 overall picks in this year's draft while the Jets gave up this year's No. 13, 42 and 207 picks plus a 2024 conditional second-round pick.

With Rodgers finally on the team, the question now is whether he and his $150 million dollar deal over the next three seasons will stay in New York or will he opt out to become a free agent and shop himself around.

However, the former Packers star recognizes how much the Jets gave up to acquire him in the first place and is not planning to let the front office, coaches and fans down.

"They definitely gave up some picks for me to be here, so this isn't a one-and-done in my mind. This is a commitment. But it just starts with this season. I want to be present and not talk about future things," he said as quoted by The Athletic.

According to the same report, Rodgers is affirming his commitment not just through words, but also by restructuring his contract to give the Jets some breathing room financially, which in turn allows them to grab more talent to surround Rodgers with.

Where the four-time NFL MVP plays next was one of the biggest storylines this offseason with speculation including that he would rather retire than play another snap for the Packers after another dismal season.

The Packers were supposed to be headed towards a postseason berth when they ran into the Detroit Lions in the final game of the regular season to determine who would enter the playoffs–a game in which they lost 20-16.

Little did everyone know that it would mark the last time that Rodgers wears Green Bay's colors.

Looking forward to the season ahead, Rodgers is keen on making a difference with head coach Robert Saleh on the field.

"I want to put my stamp on the offense, the locker room, and let guys know what the expectations are going to be. It's time for all of us to set the proper expectations about this team. Like I said last year after we played (the Jets): They're not the 'same old Jets,'" Rodgers pointed out.

"This is a team that has a legitimate opportunity to do something special this year... I believe we've got something special here and now we just all have to believe it. That's the first step in achieving your goals—you have to first deeply believe in what you're doing and believe in the possibility."