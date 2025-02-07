Authorities in the New Orleans area have announced the arrest of a woman in connection with the death of Mexican journalist Adán Manzano, whose body was found in his hotel room on Wednesday.

Manzano, 27, was in town covering Super Bowl LIX for Telemundo Kansas City and Tico Sports.

Kenner Police Deputy Chief Mark McCormick revealed that Manzano's colleagues became concerned when he failed to attend a morning appointment on Wednesday, February 6.

His crew contacted the hotel for a wellness check, and staff discovered his lifeless body around 4 p.m.

There were no immediate signs of trauma, and the cause of death remains under investigation pending autopsy results, reported NOLA.com.

A suspect in custody

Late on Thursday night, investigators identified a suspect, 48, who was seen leaving Manzano's hotel room. Authorities say Colbert used Manzano's credit cards at multiple stores across the New Orleans area after his death.

She was arrested around 9 p.m. Thursday and is currently being held at Orleans Parish Prison as a fugitive.

Colbert has a criminal record that includes previous convictions for drugging men, theft, and credit card fraud. Investigators revealed that she had been convicted at least three times for illegally using credit cards belonging to men she met on Bourbon Street, the heart of New Orleans' tourist district.

The death of Adán Manzano

Manzano, originally from Mexico City, earned a degree in journalism from Kansas State University in 2024. Since April 2021, he worked as a sports anchor and reporter for Telemundo Kansas City, gaining a reputation as a dedicated and talented journalist.

His death comes less than a year after the tragic passing of his wife, Ashleigh LeeAnn Boyd, who died in a car accident in April 2024. The couple's young daughter, Eleanor, has now lost both parents in under a year.

Telemundo Kansas City issued a statement mourning his loss: "Adán was a true professional and a rising star who exemplified excellence in his work. We will deeply miss his passion for sports and his contributions to the local community."

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Manzano's death and urge anyone with relevant information to contact the Kenner Police Department.

Originally published on Latin Times