The release of the much-anticipated "Epstein Files" Thursday immediately turned from anticipation to disappointment as the public realized the documents didn't really have what they were expecting.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi declassified and released the files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, saying it was just the "first phase" of the document releases.

"This Department of Justice is following through on President Trump's commitment to transparency and lifting the veil on the disgusting actions of Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators," Bondi said in a statement.

What Do the Documents Reveal?

The documents publicly released Thursday are as follows:

Evidence list – The said list comprises of three pages of evidence obtained by the authorities in relation to his sexual exploitation of over 250 underage girls in various locations, including in New York and Florida.

Flight Logs – There were seven separate links for the flight logs from Epstein's private jet related to his activities before he was convicted in high-profile trials.

Contact Book – The contact book—heavily redacted—is said to be linked to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's long-time confidante who was also involved in grooming and sexually abusing underage girls.

Masseuse List – The list that has over 200 items, like the contact book, was blacked-out.

Among the most high-profile names included in the documents are:

U.S. President Donald Trump (flight logs)

King of Pop Michael Jackson

Britain's Prince Andrew

RFK Jr.'s mother, Ethel Kennedy

Actor Alec Baldwin

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Musician Mick Jagger

Bondi Alludes to FBI Supposedly Withholding More Documents

In Bondi's statement regarding the documents, she said the FBI initially handed over only 200 pages but there were supposedly thousands more in files that were previously classified.

She also published a letter she sent to FBI Director Kash Patel, demanding answers as to why her order "was not followed," referring to her request that the "full and complete files related to Jeffrey Epstein" be forwarded to the AG's office.

Public, Republican Lawmaker Disappointed Over Underwhelming Release

For many people, the hype in the lead-up to Thursday's file unveiling didn't live up to their expectations, especially as they felt most of the evidence publicized were already known to the public from media reports.

For one, flight logs do not indicate illegal activity even if they were able to prove speculations that some high-profile individuals had close ties to Epstein, close enough to let them fly on his private jet.

Also, the names on the Contact Book appeared to be a copy of the sex offender's "black book," which had already been published in 2021 and was later put up for auction.

Finally, the flight logs were already released in the Maxwell trials in 2021.

Podcaster Liz Wheeler, a conservative online personality, said "there was nothing juicy" in the release. "Be outraged that the binder is boring. You should be. Because the evil deep state lied to your face," Wheeler said.

This is the story:



President Trump & AG Pam Bondi committed to releasing the Epstein files.



The FBI was told to deliver the files to Bondi.



They did, about 200 pages.



Bondi smelled a rat, because there was nothing juicy in the 200 pages, just flight logs & a Rolodex of phone… — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) February 27, 2025

Even a Republican lawmaker is demanding more from Bondi and the FBI.

"This is not what we or the American people asked for and a complete disappointment. Get us the information we asked for!" Rep. Anna Paulina Luna wrote on X.

I nor the task force were given or reviewed the Epstein documents being released today… A NY Post story just revealed that the documents will simply be Epstein's phonebook.



THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR and a complete disappointment.



GET US THE… — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) February 27, 2025

Republican senators previously urged the U.S. president to help ensure that the files were revealed to the public to support transparency.

Many other X users expressed their frustration over the underwhelming release, with some saying Trump should have intervened to ensure all of the necessary documents were made available for the public.

What should've happened is the President should've sent in federal marshals,TAKEN the information and arrested all the traitorous assholes that defied the will of the president and the people and hid it and destroyed the evil of Epstein. I'm beginning to worry. It's simple stuff. — Sully (@Sully53930788) February 28, 2025

Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan prison in 2019 following his conviction of running a sex trafficking ring that mostly involved minor girls.

His case is mired with obsession from the public, especially amid clamor for proof that the secret network Epstein built through the years may have involved names the public has long held with high regard.