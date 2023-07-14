KEY POINTS The Jets have agreed to a four-year, $96 million deal with Quinnen Williams

Williams becomes the second-highest-paid defensive tackle behind Aaron Donald

The Jets now have two highest-paid players in the defensive tackle and quarterback positions

The New York Jets have reportedly sealed the deal with All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

The 25-year-old defensive tackle agreed to a four-year pact with the Jets worth about $96 million.

It was added that of that amount, $66 million is guaranteed according to an unnamed source who told USA Today.

This means that Williams becomes the latest defensive tackle to sign with the team this NFL offseason.

Other players who signed include Jeffery Simmons, Daron Payne, Dexter Lawrence and Javon Hargrave. These players signed deals worth more than $80 million.

Moreover, the deal enshrines Williams as the second-highest-paid defensive tackle in football.

Only Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams is getting more, guaranteed $65 million over the next two seasons and $95 million through the 2024 NFL season.

Williams is coming off his first All-Pro season where he started in all 16 games for the Jets.

He recorded 55 tackles, 12 sacks, 28 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

The Alabama native was absent during the offseason program of the Jets with negotiations on his new deal being made.

Williams is expected to rejoin the team at training camp after the two sides were able to agree.

Furthermore, Williams has turned into one of the best defensive tackles in the league since entering the NFL in 2019. He was the third overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

"The success of this organization is beyond important to me and completing this deal allows me to turn all my attention to positively impacting that," Williams said in a statement on Thursday, July 13 via ESPN. "I am thrilled to put forth my best efforts alongside my brothers to get prepared for this season ahead of us."

Finally, the hefty deal that Williams got also means that the Jets will have two of the highest-paid players in their respective positions.

Back in April, the Jets acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

The veteran play-caller will be making $50.465 million guaranteed in salary and bonus for the coming NFL season.