DeAndre Hopkins is aware that he has options as for as professional football is concerned, probably a reason why the 31-year-old wide receiver is in no rush to sign with interested NFL teams.

So far, only two teams have reportedly made offers to the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. These are the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans.

Both teams have been in constant communication with the former Clemson Tiger, but nothing is set in stone according to ESPN.

It was added in the same report that the Titans have been the more aggressive team in the pursuit of Hopkins.

However, the 31-year-old is believed to be potentially waiting if he can get a bigger offer from other clubs.

Another franchise allegedly in the mix for the services of Hopkins is the Kansas City Chiefs.

Like the Pats and Titans, they too remain in talks with the free-agent wide receiver.

A driving factor in possibly getting a deal done with Hopkins is money as he is allegedly seeking a deal in the range of $15 million, something potentially similar to what Odell Beckham Jr. got with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chiefs are just over $409,942 in the current salary cap space according to OverTheCap.com, the least in the NFL as of this writing.

Kansas City could opt to extend the deal of defensive tackle Chris Jones, but this may not happen until late in the summer.

Looking at the lineup of the Chiefs, they did acquire Kadarius Toney via trade during their 2022 Super Bowl run.

But with JuJu Smith-Schuster lost to free agency, Kansas City could use another veteran to plug that void and provide Marquez Valdes-Scantling some help.

A fourth team that has connected with the Pro Bowl wide receiver is the Houston Texans.

This unofficial visit happened after Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals, and it remains to be seen if this will progress into something.

Aside from being a five-time Pro Bowler, he is also a three-time first-team All-Pro and also has 853 receptions for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns in his career.