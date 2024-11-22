Passengers on an American Airlines flight stopped a Canadian man who allegedly tried to open the airplane's cabin door mid-flight on Tuesday by restraining him with duct tape.

The suspect traveling from Milwaukee to Dallas-Fort Worth reportedly told a flight attendant he needed to exit the plane and began acting erratically when denied.

After the man grew agitated and tried to access the cabin door, he reportedly assaulted a flight attendant, injuring her wrist and neck, WFAA reported.

Passengers, including Doug McCright, sprung into action by restraining the man and securing him with tape provided by the crew. The suspect remained restrained on the floor for the rest of the flight.

After landing at DFW Airport, law enforcement and FBI agents boarded the plane to detain the man for a medical evaluation.

The flight attendant was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the suspect was taken off the plane in a wheelchair.

The Federal Aviation Administration and FBI are working together to investigate the incident further. As of Wednesday, no charges have been filed.

"The safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority and we thank our team members and customers for managing a difficult situation," American Airlines said.