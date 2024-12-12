A disgraced former U.S. Congressman who resigned and served prison time for his involvement in sexting scandals, including one involving a minor, filed paperwork for a potential City Council run in New York City.

Anthony Weiner was once a rising star in the Democratic Party, serving in Congress from 1999 to 2011 until his career unraveled after a sexting scandal forced his resignation. Attempts at a political comeback, including a 2013 NYC mayoral run, were thwarted by revelations of further misconduct.

In 2017, he pleaded guilty to sending explicit messages to a 15-year-old girl, serving 18 months of a 21-month prison sentence. Weiner was required to register as a sex offender.

Shortly after Weiner's sentencing, his then-wife, Huma Abedin, a top adviser to Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, filed for divorce.

The investigation into Weiner's actions also led federal authorities to reopen their inquiry into Clinton's emails, a controversial decision that many believe contributed to her loss to Donald Trump.

Most recently, Weiner, 60, filed campaign paperwork with the New York City Campaign Finance Board to explore running for a City Council seat in the Lower East Side, AMNY reported.

He described his filing as "exploratory" and stated he wants to gauge public interest and reaction before fully committing.

While he acknowledges his controversial past, Weiner says he plans to confront it openly, presenting his journey through addiction, prison, and rehabilitation as a key part of his story.