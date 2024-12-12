Anthony Weiner Preparing to Run for Office Again After Prison Time for Sexting Child
Weiner, who resigned amid sexting scandals and served prison time, just filed to run for office again
A disgraced former U.S. Congressman who resigned and served prison time for his involvement in sexting scandals, including one involving a minor, filed paperwork for a potential City Council run in New York City.
Anthony Weiner was once a rising star in the Democratic Party, serving in Congress from 1999 to 2011 until his career unraveled after a sexting scandal forced his resignation. Attempts at a political comeback, including a 2013 NYC mayoral run, were thwarted by revelations of further misconduct.
In 2017, he pleaded guilty to sending explicit messages to a 15-year-old girl, serving 18 months of a 21-month prison sentence. Weiner was required to register as a sex offender.
Shortly after Weiner's sentencing, his then-wife, Huma Abedin, a top adviser to Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, filed for divorce.
The investigation into Weiner's actions also led federal authorities to reopen their inquiry into Clinton's emails, a controversial decision that many believe contributed to her loss to Donald Trump.
Most recently, Weiner, 60, filed campaign paperwork with the New York City Campaign Finance Board to explore running for a City Council seat in the Lower East Side, AMNY reported.
He described his filing as "exploratory" and stated he wants to gauge public interest and reaction before fully committing.
While he acknowledges his controversial past, Weiner says he plans to confront it openly, presenting his journey through addiction, prison, and rehabilitation as a key part of his story.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
Video Game Bosses Gather At 'Darkest Hour' For Industry
-
Vulnerable Afghans Struggle As Taliban Rebuild Kabul Roads
-
Blown Off Course, Turbine Giant Orsted Seeks Second Wind
-
US Moves To Save Once-common Monarch Butterflies From Extinction
-
Russia Resorts To Paying Young Women Hundreds Of Dollars To Get Pregnant As Birth Rate Continues To Plummet: Report
-
'Huge Demand': Portugal Dreams Of Becoming Medical Cannabis Hub